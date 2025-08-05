Zanny Vantova - Founder & CEO of AEXIMIUS SA - Swiss based AI & Software Development Company

Female Tech Leader Zanny Vantova Has Expanded Swiss Software Firm AEXIMIUS, Announcing AI Division to Support Enterprise Digital Transformation Globally

My mission for AEXIMIUS is to be the enabler for businesses to stay at the forefront of technology, to utilize digital transformation and AI solutions to maximize their success and revenue.” — Zanny Vantova

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss Tech Firm AEXIMIUS, Founded by Zanny Vantova , Announces Strategic Growth in AI and Enterprise Software In 2019, at just 25 years old, Zanny Vantova defied convention and launched her own software development company. With no outside funding, and only her industry experience, together with her partner Calin Turcan, they co-founded AEXIMIUS SA ( www.aeximius.com ) - a Swiss-based, female-led software firm that has since transformed into an international provider of enterprise-grade solutions, now trusted by clients across four continents.AEXIMIUS announced the expansion of its AI Division, Aeximius AI , as part of a strategic initiative to advance enterprise digital transformation for clients worldwide.Operating from Geneva, Switzerland, Dover, USA, and its dedicated Development Center in Macedonia, AEXIMIUS provides tailored enterprise software and AI-driven solutions to organizations in the USA, Switzerland, UAE, and across Europe. The expansion of Aeximius AI strengthens the firm’s capabilities in intelligent automation, predictive analytics, and user-focused enterprise systems designed to improve efficiency, scalability, and decision-making.“I started AEXIMIUS with a clear purpose: to bring software and people closer together by making digital solutions intuitive, beautiful, and useful,” says Zanny Vantova, Founder and CEO. “Software should simplify, empower, and elevate. Every we craft starts with that principle, and solves a real-world challenge.”Human-Centric Technology That Delivers ResultsAEXIMIUS has established a reputation for delivering customized digital transformation projects, from intuitive user-facing platforms to robust infrastructure designed to support multinational operations.Its core specializations include High-End AI & Automation Systems, UX-Focused Digital Experiences & Ecosystems, Enterprise Platforms & Client Portals, as well as Custom Software solutions.Recognizing that intelligent automation is the future - and that the future is already here - Vantova established Aeximius AI ( www.aeximius.ai ): a bold and focused division dedicated to helping businesses leverage AI in meaningful, revenue-generating ways.Through this AI arm, AEXIMIUS delivers transformative solutions such as:• Custom-built AI systems and learning models tailored to specific industries• Human-like AI agents and digital assistants that elevate customer support and internal workflows• Predictive analytics that anticipate trends and power smarter decision-making• Natural Language Processing (NLP) and conversational interfaces that transform interactions into insights• AI-enhanced platforms that redefine customer experience and personalization• Actionable business intelligence dashboards powered by real-time data• Seamless AI integration into legacy systems for rapid modernization - without disruptionA Female-Led Tech Powerhouse Born from PurposeIn an industry where fewer than 2% of tech companies are female-founded, Zanny Vantova’s story stands apart. With a Master’s degree in Computer Science Engineering - where she graduated top of her class - and a professional background in UX, Software Development and AI, Vantova’s rare blend of aesthetic sensibility and technical rigor is now shaping the future of enterprise software.As a woman in tech and an entrepreneur, Zanny Vantova represents a new generation of leadership - one that’s bold, independent, and focused on authentic, meaningful innovation.“My vision has always been clear - to empower businesses to reach their highest potential by utilizing AI and intelligent software in an intuitive, strategic, and transformative way. That’s the mindset embedded into AEXIMIUS’ DNA,” she says.The Road AheadToday, AEXIMIUS powers leading organizations across industries - from logistics and healthcare to finance, retail, and SaaS - helping them reimagine systems, unlock automation, and accelerate innovation.With its rapidly expanding global client base and strong foundation in organic, referral-based growth, AEXIMIUS is poised to shape the future of how businesses embrace AI and digital transformation. Under Zanny Vantova’s leadership, the company continues to grow - staying fiercely independent, obsessively user-focused, and committed to building the most elegant solutions for the most complex challenges.Whether it’s reimagining enterprise systems or building intelligent assistants, AEXIMIUS is empowering tomorrow’s businesses, today.About AEXIMIUS SAFounded in 2019 by Zanny Vantova and Calin Turcan, AEXIMIUS SA is a privately owned software and AI innovation firm headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with operations in the USA and its own Development Center in Macedonia. AEXIMIUS is renowned for building scalable enterprise platforms, high-end AI systems, and human-centric digital experiences for leading businesses around the world. Visit www.aeximius.com and www.aeximius.ai to learn more.

