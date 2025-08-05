In-Depth Review: Noblie Custom Knives Unveils New Damascus Knives Series

Noblie Custom Knives Damascus knives by Noblie Noblie custom Damascus knives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives, the knife maker known for turning metallurgy into fine art, has rolled out its ambitious Damascus steel collection to date. The new series gathers more than a dozen one-off blades—hand forged, carved, and finished entirely in-house—and places them under a single, easy-to-shop banner on the company’s web store. Prices stretch from $590 for a small and simple model to $4,700 for the museum-grade custom Damascus knife , giving both first-time buyers and seasoned collectors room to explore.Damascus, Dialed UpEvery knife in the release starts as a billet of hand-layered Damascus steel. Pattern counts exceed 300 layers on several pieces, delivering the swirling, topographical look that first made Damascus legendary for both beauty and bite. Blades undergo a 59-61 HRC heat-treat, balancing hardness with field-worthy toughness.Stand-Out ModelsBeluga Damascus Knife — A sleek, fish-themed fixed blade that marries silver-plated brass fittings to an ebony grip. Overall length is a compact 225 mm, making it an approachable daily carry for owners who actually use their art pieces.Panther Damascus Knife — A 285 mm statement knife whose pommel erupts into a snarling feline head, hand-sculpted and silver-coated. The blade’s thick 5 mm spine makes it as capable as it is collectible.Hidden-Tang Mosaic Damascus Knife — For pattern-weld connoisseurs: a kaleidoscopic mosaic Damascus blade paired with a sculpted brass guard—true forge sorcery for the price.“Functional Sculpture,” Says the Maker“We wanted a lineup where every knife looks gallery-ready but still feels right in a hunter’s hand,” explains Aleks Nemtcev, Noblie’s lead bladesmith. “That means real edge geometry, real heat-treat, and presentation finishes that hold up when the knife is actually used.”Each knife ships in a walnut display box with cotton gloves, a stitched leather sheath (where applicable), and a signed certificate of authenticity.AvailabilityThe Damascus Series is live now at nobliecustomknives.com on a first-come basis. Because every piece is a one-off, sold items will not be restocked; however, Noblie accepts commissions for bespoke variants.About Noblie Custom KnivesFounded in Edison, New Jersey, Noblie creates heirloom-quality blades that blend classical ornament with modern metallurgy. The workshop’s collective of bladesmiths , engravers, and jewel-setters produces limited-run knives, daggers, and accessories for collectors worldwide. All sales include insured global shipping and lifetime authenticity guarantees.

