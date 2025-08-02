DC Summer Youth Employment Closeout Celebrates 46 Years of Preparing Next Generation for Career Success

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration held its Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) and the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute (MBYLI) closing reception and ceremony to recognize outstanding summer participants at Howard Theatre. The Administration also celebrated the Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP), which is in its third year of offering District youth ages 9 to 13 opportunities to explore college and career pathways and develop essential skills for their future.



Each year, the Department of Employment Services (DOES) partners with hundreds of employers to provide thousands of District youth, through MBSYEP, CRESP and MBYLI, the opportunity to earn money over the summer while they explore potential career paths, participate in training, and develop connections and skills to help them succeed in the workforce. Over 13,000 young people participated in the programs this year, and more than 700 organizations served as host employers. This year, over $250,000 in scholarships were awarded, including five participants who received $20,000 each.



“For 46 years, we have been dedicated to serving the community by providing thousands of young people with job opportunities and career pathways,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “We are extremely proud of the significant impact and legacy this program has had for decades in the District, and we cannot wait for 2026.”



Themed “Banking on the Future,” this year’s MBSYEP programming included two new features – Pathways to Finance and Financial Quest. Pathways to Finance is a specialized, grant-funded learning experience for high school students ages 16 to 18. Grantees hosted students for six weeks of hands-on learning in fields like accounting, economics, international finance, and risk management. Youth visited New York University at Stern, the University of Pennsylvania, Delaware State University, Morgan State University, and Howard University to experience student life in finance-related majors and shadow professionals at leading financial institutions. The Financial Quest campaign required youth to complete 12 modules that instructs on how to manage money, build savings, understand credit, and plan for the future.



DOES also continued its Pathways to Healthcare and Global Kids programming. Pathways to Healthcare provides District youth who are interested in becoming healthcare professionals with grant-funded classroom instruction and hands-on learning, access to industry-recognized credentials and career exposure. This summer, participants visited USC’s Charles Drew College of Medicine, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Stanford University and Google’s campus to learn more about healthcare careers.



MBYLI’s Global Kids is a transformative year-round and summer initiative designed to prepare youth for leadership roles on the global stage. This innovative program trains participants in global affairs while exposing them to careers in international relations and immersive cultural experiences through domestic and international travel opportunities. After successful completion of the school year and the summer session, Global Kids leads a 10-day travel abroad experience for selected program youth that incorporate service-learning, peer education, and youth leadership to build global competency. This year, participants visited various sites throughout Puerto Rico that focused on the cultural, environmental, and indigenous history of the island.



MBYLI is a year-round program to train District of Columbia youth in the concepts of leadership and self-development. The MBYLI training model emphasizes practical, hands-on experience and a holistic approach to developing leaders for the 21st century.



MBSYEP continues to be the largest summer youth employment program per capita in the country and stands as a national model. For more information on MBSYEP, CRESP, and MBYLI visit summerjobs.dc.gov.