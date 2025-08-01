Weekly Traffic Update: August 1, 2025

Iowa St. traffic pattern shift; 19th St. to close at Iowa St.

Beginning Monday, August 4, City contractors will flip traffic flow on Iowa St. to the west half of the road to allow crews to finish work on the east side of the street. During this shift, crews will close westbound 19th St. at Stewart Ave. in addition to closing the east side of 19th St. at Iowa St.

The City anticipates the Iowa St. reconstruction project to end Q1 of 2026, pending weather or other delays.

19th St. to close again between Haskell Ave. and Harper St.

Originally announced in the Weekly Traffic Update for July 25, City contractors will once again close 19th St. between Haskell Ave. and Harper St. on Monday, August 4, to continue work for the Maple Lane project.

To learn more about this project, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/maple-lane.

Milling and paving work on Crestline Dr. and W. 13th St.

On Monday, July 28, City crews began milling and paving work on Crestline Dr. (from Peterson Dr. to Princeton Blvd.) as well as W. 13th St. (from Kentucky St. to Mass. St.) for road restoration work.

The City anticipates this work to end Friday, August 8, pending weather or other delays.

2nd St. to close to thru-traffic between Michigan St. and McDonald Dr.

Beginning Monday, August 4, City contractors will close 2nd St. to thru-traffic between Michigan St. and McDonald Dr. to complete work for the City’s Street Maintenance Program.

Later during this project, crews will close 2nd St. at the Michigan St. intersection to complete apron work in the area. An additional notice will be included in a future Weekly Traffic Update when that shift occurs.

The City anticipates this work on 2nd St. to end late-September, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org