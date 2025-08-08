City of Lawrence Announces Establishment of the John and Carol Nalbandian Fund to Support Parks, Recreation and Culture Access

The City of Lawrence Parks, Recreation and Culture Department is honored to announce the establishment of the John and Carol Nalbandian Fund, made possible through a generous $25,000 endowment gift from Dr. John Nalbandian, professor emeritus at the University of Kansas and former Lawrence mayor.

The fund, administered through the Douglas County Community Foundation (DCCF), will provide financial assistance to residents who may not otherwise have the means to participate in parks and recreation programs. The gift reflects Dr. Nalbandian’s deep, personal connection to the department and his continued commitment to the wellbeing of the Lawrence community.

“When people ask me why I am giving this money to the Parks, Recreation and Culture department, I say, ‘I am not giving to the department — I am giving back to the department for the facilities, programs and staff that have enriched my family’s life over the years. The city’s unmistakable identity is a living theme for me,’” said Dr. John Nalbandian, Professor Emeritus, KU School of Public Affairs and Administration.

Dr. Nalbandian’s gift is named in memory of his late wife, Carol, who passed away in 2014 and was deeply engaged in community affairs. Together, the Nalbandians have been long-time champions of Lawrence’s public spaces, programs and services.

“Every year I look forward to the beautiful flowers in South Park,” said Dr. Nalbandian. “I love watching the kids at the aquatic centers where I swim. I am blown away by the dynamism around the tournaments at the sports complex. Annually I sign up for three different fitness classes. I look forward to spring when I can cycle on the loop. As mayor, I remember our dedication of Eagle Bend. Parks and Recreation is part of my life, and I want this financial assistance to enable others to enjoy an active life as much as I do.”

According to Dr. Nalbandian, the endowment is intended to provide flexible support to residents in need, allowing the department to apply the funds where they are most impactful. He expressed hope that this gift will inspire others to contribute — either to this fund or to future fundraising efforts championed by the department.

“This is an extraordinary and deeply meaningful gesture,” said Luis Ruiz, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture. “John has long been a steward of public service in Lawrence, and this fund is a reflection of both his legacy and his continued belief in the power of public spaces and programs to transform lives. We are honored by his trust in our department and grateful for the opportunity to expand access to our community.”

Community members who wish to contribute to the John and Carol Nalbandian Fund or learn more about supporting Lawrence’s Parks, Recreation and Culture programs may contact the department or the Douglas County Community Foundation at 785-843-8727 or through www.dccfoundation.org.

