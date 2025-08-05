New Picture Book 'School Is Great at Silver Gate' Brings Mystery and Joy to the Back-to-School Season

Book Cover

My goal was to capture the spirit of our wonderful school community. The excitement and wonder of elementary school is something many children, and even adults, can relate to.” — Linda Rönn

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delightful new picture book is arriving just in time for back-to-school season. School Is Great at Silver Gate, by San Diego author Linda Rönn and Swedish illustrator Kajsa Hallström, brings the everyday magic of elementary school to life through playful rhymes and vibrant illustrations.

In this charming story, two siblings and their friends work together to solve the mystery of the missing letters from their school sign. As the day unfolds, readers are reminded of why school can be such a special place.

School Is Great at Silver Gate will be available at major online retailers, including Amazon, starting August 7, 2025.

About the Author

Linda Rönn, originally from Sweden, traded frosty winters for the sunny shores of Southern California, where she enjoys a lively family life. With her husband, their children, and a playful dog, every day is an adventure. An avid reader and introvert, she finds inspiration in life’s quiet moments.

About the Illustrator

Kajsa Hallström lives in the far south of Sweden, in a little cottage surrounded by pine trees and woodland animals. She’s constantly accompanied by her furry studio assistant and break-time alarm, Astrid the Labrador. Inspired by her natural surroundings, Kajsa likes mixing different techniques and textures in her artwork.

