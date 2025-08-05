Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,701 in the last 365 days.

New Picture Book 'School Is Great at Silver Gate' Brings Mystery and Joy to the Back-to-School Season

Book Cover

My goal was to capture the spirit of our wonderful school community. The excitement and wonder of elementary school is something many children, and even adults, can relate to.”
— Linda Rönn

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A delightful new picture book is arriving just in time for back-to-school season. School Is Great at Silver Gate, by San Diego author Linda Rönn and Swedish illustrator Kajsa Hallström, brings the everyday magic of elementary school to life through playful rhymes and vibrant illustrations.

In this charming story, two siblings and their friends work together to solve the mystery of the missing letters from their school sign. As the day unfolds, readers are reminded of why school can be such a special place.

School Is Great at Silver Gate will be available at major online retailers, including Amazon, starting August 7, 2025.

About the Author
Linda Rönn, originally from Sweden, traded frosty winters for the sunny shores of Southern California, where she enjoys a lively family life. With her husband, their children, and a playful dog, every day is an adventure. An avid reader and introvert, she finds inspiration in life’s quiet moments.

About the Illustrator
Kajsa Hallström lives in the far south of Sweden, in a little cottage surrounded by pine trees and woodland animals. She’s constantly accompanied by her furry studio assistant and break-time alarm, Astrid the Labrador. Inspired by her natural surroundings, Kajsa likes mixing different techniques and textures in her artwork.

Linda Rönn
Rowanberry Media Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Picture Book 'School Is Great at Silver Gate' Brings Mystery and Joy to the Back-to-School Season

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more