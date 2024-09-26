Linda Rönn’s Memoir Behind Bulletproof Glass Offers a Personal Look at Prenatal Testing and Abortion

Book Cover

The book is a deeply personal account of my journey through termination for medical reasons, and I hope it will bring understanding and comfort to others.” — Linda Rönn

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linda Rönn’s memoir, Behind Bulletproof Glass: My Story About Prenatal Testing and Abortion in the United States, will be released on September 27, 2024. This moving book provides an intimate view of the challenges and emotions surrounding prenatal testing and abortion.

In Behind Bulletproof Glass, Rönn takes readers through her journey from the excitement of pregnancy to the heartbreaking decision to terminate after receiving distressing prenatal test results. She shares her personal experience while also reflecting on the broader issues of abortion rights in the U.S.

“Writing this memoir was a healing process for me,” Rönn says. “I hope it will offer comfort to those going through similar experiences and understanding to others, as well as encourage more compassionate conversations about the challenges people face when dealing with termination for medical reasons.”

As discussions about reproductive rights continue to evolve, Rönn’s memoir highlights the importance of understanding and protecting these crucial rights.

Behind Bulletproof Glass will be available in trade paperback and e-book formats from major online retailers, including Amazon, starting September 27, 2024.

About the Author

Linda Rönn, originally from Sweden, traded cold winters for the sunny shores of Southern California, where she now lives with her family. A voracious reader and introvert, she finds solace and inspiration in quiet moments. Her debut book, Behind Bulletproof Glass, offers a unique perspective on abortion rights in the United States.

