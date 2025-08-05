Fasoo Strengthens Critical IP & CAD File Protection in Energy Sector with Enterprise DRM & Secure Collaboration Platform

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, today announced its growing adoption across the energy sector, as companies turn to its Enterprise DRM and secure collaboration platform.

These solutions enhance supply chain data security by applying advanced data protection to intellectual property and sensitive data across their extended ecosystem.

“In today’s energy industry, protecting IP isn’t just about compliance; it’s about maintaining competitive advantage,” said Ronald Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo. “Our solutions are designed to meet the operational realities of the industry, securing CAD files and technical data without disrupting workflows. Whether it’s a field engineer or a global supplier, every stakeholder can collaborate with confidence, knowing sensitive information stays protected.”

Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) enables persistent protection of critical information assets such as engineering blueprints, maintenance procedures, and project documentation. Files are automatically encrypted as they are created or localized from PLMs, and maintain granular access control policies that follow the document wherever it travels. FED ensures only authorized users, including contractors and vendors, can view or use the data, regardless of location or device.

This includes CAD file protection, a critical capability for energy companies working with proprietary infrastructure designs, equipment layouts, and schematics. Fasoo safeguards these files without impacting productivity, enabling secure collaboration in native application environments. Moreover, every interaction is logged to support audits, detect anomalies, and reduce insider threats.

Wrapsody eCo, Fasoo’s secure external collaboration platform, extends these capabilities by enabling secure file sharing across multiple stakeholders. Through a secure virtual deal room environment, sensitive files remain protected with dynamic watermarking, download restrictions, and always up-to-date version control. This ensures visibility and consistency across distributed project teams from headquarters to field engineers to global vendors.

With rising cybersecurity threats and evolving regulatory frameworks, energy companies are prioritizing data-centric strategies that go beyond perimeter defenses. Fasoo’s data-centric architecture provides a scalable and compliant solution that adapts to modern energy workflows, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments.

With numerous deployments across major energy enterprises, Fasoo is poised to capture the growing demand in critical IP protection. Its scalable, policy-driven approach, combining persistent file-level security with secure external collaboration, positions the company for sustained expansion in high-value, compliance-driven industries.

