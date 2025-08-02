Jamestown Man Indicted, Charged with Violation of the Tennessee Computer Crimes Act.

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man accused of violating the Tennessee Computer Crimes Act.

In December of 2023, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations that David Ihben (DOB 5/5/1978) was making threatening phone calls to a public official. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Ihben had created an online account claiming the public official had forced Ihben to get his children vaccinated. Ihben received more than $11,000 in donations through that site.

On June 26, 2025, a Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ihben with one count of Violation of the Tennessee Computer Crimes Act. On Friday, Ihben was taken into custody. He was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $25,000.00 secure bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###