Booth & Partners Achieves B Corp Certification, Cementing Its Commitment to Purpose-Driven Growth

HONG LIM COMPLEX, SINGAPORE, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booth & Partners, a global outsourcing company with teams across the Philippines, Colombia, and beyond, announced today that it has officially achieved B Corp Certification. The designation recognizes Booth’s high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and legal accountability to all stakeholders — not just shareholders.“This isn’t just a badge. It’s the ultimate recognition of what Booth stands for,” said Co-Founder Jamie Booth. “We’ve always believed in using business as a force for good — balancing profit with purpose, and putting people first.”The certification follows a three-year journey that involved deep operational reviews and meaningful internal changes across governance, employee experience, client delivery, and environmental practices. Booth now joins a global movement of over 8,000 B Corps, including Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, and Allbirds.“This milestone reflects the dedication of our entire team,” added Co-Founder Carmen Booth. “We didn’t pursue B Corp status to check a box — we did it to show our team and our clients that we’re building Booth for the long haul, with our values intact.”Booth’s B Corp certification reinforces its mission to help companies scale with intention — without sacrificing quality, ethics, or culture. Anchored in the Philippines and Colombia, and supported by global capabilities in over 190 countries, Booth partners with clients who value people-first delivery, low attrition, and seamless global reach. By embedding directly with client teams, Booth eliminates the need to set up entities or build complex HR infrastructure — making it easier to grow, anywhere.A New Standard for GrowthB Corp Certification is administered by B Lab, a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. To qualify, companies must meet rigorous benchmarks in five areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. Booth exceeded the required minimum score in each.Unlike many certifications, B Corp status is not a one-time achievement — it requires recertification every three years and continuous operational improvement. It also includes a legal commitment to stakeholder governance, ensuring Booth remains accountable even during leadership transitions or capital raises.What It Means for Booth ClientsBooth’s clients — ranging from SaaS startups to mid-market healthtech, fintech, and logistics companies — are increasingly seeking partners who reflect their values. As buyer expectations shift toward responsible, human-centered growth, Booth’s B Corp status provides third-party validation of its promise: growth without compromise “This gives our clients more than peace of mind,” said Jamie Booth. “It gives them proof that who they work with matters — and that Booth will keep showing up with integrity.”Learn MoreBooth’s public B Corp profile is available at https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/booth-partners-pte-ltd/ . For media inquiries, contact marketing@boothandpartners.com.About Booth & PartnersBooth & Partners is a Certified B Corporation ™ delivering full-time outsourced teams for global businesses . The company’s B Corp-certified Singapore entity anchors operations across the Philippines, Colombia, and beyond. Booth helps high-growth companies scale without compromise — building embedded, values-aligned teams that feel like your own. Learn more at www.boothandpartners.com

