CE: PLA Macao Garrison vital to safeguarding ‘One country, two systems’

MACAU, August 1 - (Macao – 1 August 2025) The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stated that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison has consistently bolstered confidence in, and safeguarding of, the successful practising of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, earning widespread acclaim from the Macao public and genuine respect from all sectors of society.

Mr Sam made the remarks at a reception held in Macao by the PLA Macao Garrison to mark the 98th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

In his speech, Mr Sam said that over the past 98 years, the glorious and great PLA has always upheld its noble ideals and firm convictions, advanced with the times and embraced innovation, maintaining its proud traditions and exemplary conduct. Growing while addressing challenge, innovating while upholding its heritage, and progressing through the pursuit of new causes, the PLA has kept pace with the progress of the nation and the nation’s people, achieving monumental historical feats, and becoming a steadfast force in safeguarding world peace.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the PLA has focused on realising the goal of developing a strong military in the new era, “to build the people's forces into world-class forces that obey the Party's command, can fight and win, and maintain excellent conduct”. The PLA has continuously opened new frontiers in the modernisation of national defence and of the armed forces, marching confidently toward its centennial military development goal.

Mr Sam emphasised that, as a heroic unit within the PLA, the PLA Macao Garrison has steadfastly safeguarded national sovereignty, security, and development interests since its deployment in Macao. It has fully and accurately implemented the principles of “One country, two systems” and “Macao people governing Macao” with a high degree of autonomy, strictly adhering to the Macao Basic Law, the Garrison Law, and relevant legislation, and comprehensively fulfilling Macao’s defence responsibilities.

The PLA Macao Garrison has fully supported the governance of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, had active and diverse engagement and interactions with Macao society, and strengthened patriotic education among Macao’s young people, added Mr Sam. He extended his sincerest gratitude and expressed his deepest respect to all PLA Macao Garrison personnel and their families.

This year marks the inaugural year of the current-term MSAR Government and the significant historical milestone of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The MSAR Government is uniting all sectors of society to pursue reform and progress under a governance path seeking to“reinforce diversification, improve livelihoods, enhance governance, and integrate into the nation”.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government has established a cross-departmental task force to organise a series of commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, aiming to promote among Macao residents – particularly the younger generation – patriotism and the spirit of that great resistance, and to consolidate the powerful forces of patriotism and unity.

Amidst accelerating changes and global transformation, of a sort not seen in a century, and a world entering a new phase of turbulence, Macao’s internal and external environments are undergoing profound and complex shifts, noted Mr Sam.

As the practice of the “One country, two systems” principle enters a new stage, the MSAR Government will continue to maintain close ties and collaboration with the PLA Macao Garrison, guiding residents to cherish and safeguard hard-won stability and harmony. With integrity and determination, the MSAR Government will strive to write new chapters in the high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle, and remain steadfast in contributing to the great cause of national rejuvenation, said Mr Sam.

Government Information Bureau

Macao Special Administrative Region