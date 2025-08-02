Shaka Love Continues Its Commitment to 100% Plastic-Free Packaging

Shaka Love leads with purpose, shipping every product in 100% plastic-free packaging—proving sustainability and style can go hand in hand.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The woman-owned sustainable lifestyle brand continues to lead its industry with purpose, proving that packaging can be beautiful, functional—and planet-friendly.Shaka Love, the woman-owned sustainable lifestyle brand known for its ethically made Turkish towels and ocean-inspired goods, proudly reaffirms its commitment to shipping every product in 100% plastic-free packaging—a foundational promise that has been part of the brand’s practices since day one.Unlike brands making the shift to plastic free packaging today, Shaka Love was built on the belief that sustainability should never be an afterthought. From the company’s inception, Shaka Love has taken a firm stand against single-use plastics, opting instead to utilize only recyclable, compostable, and reusable materials that align with its love for the planet and passion for clean design.“Sustainability isn’t something we added in—it’s the reason we exist,” said Amy Connelly, founder of Shaka Love. “From our products to our packaging, every decision is guided by a deep respect for the Earth and desire to protect the oceans and coastlines we’re inspired by.”Through its plastic-free pledge, Shaka Love has prevented tens of thousands of single-use plastic bags from entering landfills and oceans. All Shaka Love’s products are shipped in environmentally safe materials like kraft paper wraps, compostable mailers, and reusable cloth bags that reflect the brand’s clean, conscious aesthetic.This pledge is just one part of Shaka Love’s broader sustainability mission, which also includes:-Using 100% upcycled cotton in all towels and textiles-Supporting clean water projects globally with every purchase-Partnering with ethical, fair-trade artisans and manufacturers-Embracing intentional production with minimal wasteShaka Love’s continued commitment resonates with the growing community of conscious consumers who seek brands that walk their talk.“We believe that doing good should be beautiful, too,” Connelly adds. “Our goal has always been to create products people love—without harming the places we love most.”About Shaka LoveShaka Love is a woman-owned lifestyle brand designing premium Turkish towels and eco-luxe essentials made from 100% sustainable upcycled cotton. Inspired by Hawaiian values and ocean living, the brand is committed to ethical practices, responsible design, and environmental protection. A portion of every purchase supports global clean water access.For media inquiries, interviews, or sustainability features:Email: aloha@shakalove.eco

