Marking 50 Years of OSCE: Five Decades of Bridging Divides, and Building Peace

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe, the world’s largest Regional Security Organization under the UN Charter, proudly reflects on a half‑century of advancing peace, security and democracy through co-operation for one billion people from Vancouver to Vladivostok.

OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioglu stated: “While the world has changed irrevocably since 1975, the OSCE has proven its staying power, its commitment to the comprehensive approach to security outlined in the Helsinki Final Act, and agile in its response over time. It has also reaffirmed the unique and indispensable role it plays in the security architecture of its vast geography.

That commitment laid the foundation for a more just and equitable world order, grounded in security cooperation, the protection of human rights, and respect for the rule of law.

In the past 50 years, the OSCE has achieved systemic change on multiple levels, in multiple countries and across regions, assisting participating States to prevent conflict, manage crises, and build resilient post-conflict societies in line with OSCE commitments. The foresight of the Helsinki Final Act means that the three dimensions of our work – politico-military, economic and environmental, and human – remain just as relevant today. Yet our shared security architecture—painstakingly built by the founding fathers and mothers of this Organization through decades of dedication and at great cost—is now at risk of disintegration. We are, regrettably, witnessing the erosion and selective application of international law. Today we must recommit to the Helsinki principles, if we are to successfully navigate the next 50 years. What is urgently required is the rebuilding of a meaningful and inclusive security dialogue—one capable, over time, of laying the foundation for a renewed and durable security framework.“

Secretary General Sinirlioglu added: “The OSCE’s added value in the field – long term presence, trust and technical expertise – enabled it to build relationships and act as an impartial broker in sensitive complex reform or transition processes, often linked with post conflict rehabilitation efforts. The OSCE’s added value in diplomacy comes from its convening power, broad-based membership and comprehensive approach to security. Together, through regular political dialogues among and with all 57 participating States, the OSCE provided access to dialogue platforms unparalleled elsewhere. This enables the Organization to support incremental change behind the scenes, fostering sensitive relationships and reforms that require persistence rather than visibility. The OSCE’s credibility often depends not only on what it does, but how it does it: our influence is most effective through sustained, low-profile engagement.

The OSCE is proud to have championed the inclusion of women, young people and civil society in its work. Over time, our support has enabled civil society to become active agents of change – monitoring public assemblies, shaping legislation and holding institutions accountable. They contributed especially on issues such as countering violent extremism, domestic violence and anti-trafficking policies.”

OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioglu concluded:

“The OSCE has proven its worth in the past 50 years. It delivers for the participating States and its people, guided by the Helsinki Decalogue. The OSCE, its field operations, institutions and structures still have much to offer. In today’s polarized world, we are determined to stay the course for the next 50 years to continue to bridge divides, convene governments, and build peace.”