OSCE on Dodik and Lukic verdict

SARAJEVO, 01 August 2025 –

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) notes the 1 August 2025 decision by the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in the matter concerning Milorad Dodik and Miloš Lukić.

The ruling marks the conclusion of the criminal proceedings before the Court of BiH.

The Mission reiterates its commitment to the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law and calls on all parties to respect the outcomes the judicial process, as a cornerstone of the democratic system in BiH. 

