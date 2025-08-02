Governor Kotek Extends State of Emergency Due to Rowena Fire

Eugene, OR – This week, Governor Tina Kotek extended the State of Emergency declaration due to the June Rowena Fire in Wasco County, now set to expire on November 2, 2025. Governor Kotek first declared a State of Emergency on June 20, 2025, with an expiration date of July 30, 2025.

A link to Executive Order 25-17 can be found here.

Beginning June 11, 2025, and continuing, severe wildfire rolled through Wasco County, causing extensive damage to homes and critical infrastructure; threatening life, safety, and property, resulting in displacement of personnel; and a loss of power and communications within the region.

State and local agencies continue to respond to requests for mass care and medical services. Early damage assessment reports from this jurisdiction include major damage to homes and businesses resulting in significant debris and infrastructure damage.

On June 11, 2025, the fire resulted in a state conflagration and federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declarations, and community evacuations. It threatened and damaged critical infrastructure, destroying homes and other structures.

On June 18, 2025, the Wasco County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency due to the Rowena Wildfire and the threat to life, safety, and property that exists in Wasco County. Commission Order 25-048 further declared local resources were exhausted and immediate state and federal assistance was requested.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is committed to long-term restoration and rebuilding that includes targeted coordination among recovery partners, supports to sustain community needs, and laying the groundwork for resilience moving forward.

Part of this commitment is the continuation of the state’s Rowena Debris Management Task Force. That task force is responsible for ash and debris removal to make sites ready for rebuilding. At this time, crews are mostly done removing household hazardous waste and are planning for general ash and debris removal.

For more information about the Rowena Fire, please visit the Rowena Fire Facebook page. For more information about current Rowena Fire recovery efforts, please visit the Wasco County Rowena Wildfire Recovery page.



