Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission to meet Nov. 19 virtually

SALEM, Oregon—The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene Nov. 19 for a virtual meeting.

Commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. virtually to discuss acquisition priorities and opportunities, and potential litigation. The Executive Session will be held pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(e) and (h) and is closed to the public.

A business meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. virtually and will be open to the public.

Anyone may attend or listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to listen will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The business meeting includes time for informal public comment related to any items not on the agenda.

Registration is required to speak at the meeting if attending online and is available online at bit.ly/registerMONTHcommission. The deadline to register to speak at the meeting virtually is 5 p.m., Nov. 17. No advance registration is required to speak in person at the meeting. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes. Please submit written public comments by 5 p.m. Nov. 17 to OPRCpubliccomment@oprd.oregon.gov.

The full agenda and supporting documents are posted on the commission web page. Notable requests:

Approve ATV Committee member appointments

Approve request to open rulemaking to update Division 15 Rates and Reservation Policy, which includes possible changes to the rules around cancellations, refunds, special access passes and rate ranges starting in 2026. The proposed changes are designed to improve the long-term financial sustainability of the state park system and maximize the availability of campsites for visitors by encouraging early cancellation.

Anyone needing special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance at denise.warburton@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-779-9729.

The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state.