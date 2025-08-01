Ivey Engineering Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Mission University Student Gavin Hall

Gavin Hall is IEI's 2025 scholarship essay winner.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivey Engineering, Inc. (IEI), an expert-witness consulting firm, is pleased to announce Gavin Hall of Paragould, Ark., as the winner of its 2025 $1,000 scholarship essay contest. A junior at Mission University in Springfield, Mo., Hall is majoring in business management and plays for the university’s basketball team.“Gavin’s story stood out because it was personal, well-written, and packed with practical advice,” said Bill Ivey , president of IEI. “His experience showed just how critical preparation can be, and his writing made that lesson easy to understand and remember.”That message came from a formative childhood event, described in Hall’s essay titled “5 Steps to Create an Effective Fire Escape Plan for Your Home.” At age ten, Hall and his family were awakened in the middle of the night by a smoke alarm after a kitchen fire broke out. That experience, he wrote, left a lasting impression.“That night could have ended very differently if my parents hadn’t prepared,” Hall wrote in the essay. “We didn’t just escape—we escaped safely, calmly, and quickly.”Hall’s essay outlines practical steps that families can take to prepare for a home fire, such as mapping out escape routes, installing working smoke alarms, and practicing regular fire drills. He competed with nearly 600 other college students nationwide and was selected based on creativity, clarity, and originality.Outside of academics, Hall is focused on turning his passion for basketball into a long-term career in coaching. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in education and, within five years, hopes to become a head high school basketball coach—with a longer-term goal of leading a college team.“Basketball has taught me discipline, teamwork, and leadership,” Hall said. “Coaching gives me a chance to pass those lessons on.”He added, “College means the world to me. It’s giving me the opportunity to do what I love and make a difference.”“Gavin’s essay was both heartfelt and instructive,” Ivey said. “He used a personal moment to offer clear, actionable advice—and that kind of leadership is exactly what we’re proud to support.”Since 2017, IEI’s scholarship program has awarded $13,000 to students in diverse majors such as engineering, computer science, finance, and education. The next deadline to apply is May 1, 2026. For full contest details, visit IEI’s scholarship page Ivey Engineering, Inc. is a consulting and expert witness firm specializing in HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and energy systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with an office in Richmond, Va., IEI has served clients in over 30 states since 1994. Visit IEI's website to learn more.

