Ivey Engineering Names University Sophomore Conner Daehler as Annual $1,000 Scholarship Winner
Daehler competed with over 300 other college students nationwide and his winning essay discusses six reasons why a home or building has poor air quality.
In 10 years, I see myself as a researcher helping advance power-related technologies, such as the advancement of grid-wide energy efficiency or the development of renewable energy sources.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, U.S., November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivey Engineering, Inc., (IEI), an expert-witness engineering consulting firm, is proud to announce that Conner Daehler of McHenry, Illinois, is the winner of the 2023 $1,000 scholarship essay contest. Daehler, an electrical engineering major, is currently enrolled as a sophomore at Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana.
"Thank you so much for this wonderful news,” said Daehler, who chose the electrical engineering field because he’s interested in making an impact on the world. His career goals are quite impressive when it comes to changing the world.
“In 10 years, I see myself as a researcher helping advance power-related technologies, such as the advancement of grid-wide energy efficiency or the development of renewable energy sources,” said Daehler.
Daehler competed with about 350 other college students from the United States. Applicants were required to write an 800- to 1,000-word essay on one of several topics and were judged for creativity and originality.
Daehler’s winning essay discusses six reasons why a home or building has poor air quality. One of these reasons he explains is natural pollutants enter a home or building from outside and accumulate inside air vents and ducts.
"These natural pollutants can trigger allergic reactions, asthma attacks, infections and respiratory problems,” Daehler explained in his essay. “To prevent them from affecting your indoor air quality, you should regularly clean your air filters, ducts, carpets, upholstery and bedding," he said.
"We’re excited to award this scholarship to Conner and wish him the best in his career goals," said Bill Ivey, president of IEI. "His essay was extremely informative and uncovered the hidden challenges of poor air quality," he added.
Overall, the IEI scholarship program, which began in 2017, has awarded $11,000 to university students of diverse majors. Any potential or current college or university undergraduate student within the United States can apply for the scholarship. The next deadline for essay submissions is May 1, 2024. For contest requirements or for more information about the scholarship, visit IEI's scholarship web page.
About Ivey Engineering
IEI is an expert witness and building systems consulting firm with offices in San Diego, California; Clearwater, Florida; and Richmond, Virginia. Established in 1994, IEI serves clients in over 30 states. The firm's consultants have experience in the design, construction, service and repair of HVAC, plumbing, fire protection and energy management systems. To read more about Ivey Engineering and its consulting services, visit the company’s website.
