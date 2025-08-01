CMS finalizes 2.6% payment update for IRFs

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Aug. 1 released the fiscal year 2026 final rule for inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The rule will increase payments by 2.6% overall, which includes a 3.3% market basket update reduced by a 0.7 percentage point productivity adjustment. CMS also finalized a decrease in the outlier threshold, from $12,043 to $10,062. For the IRF Quality Reporting Program, CMS finalized removal of four patient assessment data elements and removed the COVID-19 vaccination measures for both patients and health care personnel. Payment changes are effective Oct. 1, 2025. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with additional information.

