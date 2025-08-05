Quantum Copper Wins 2025 Dick Burdick Innovation Award for Breakthrough Fire Retardant Polymer Technology

Dr. David J. Irvin (CTO, Quantum Copper, Inc.) accepts the 2025 Dick Burdick Innovation Award on behalf of Quantum Copper. The award was presented by Mike Kamerlander, CEO of the Hays County Economic Development Partnership. The Quantum Copper team at the 11th Annual Innovation Summit organized by the Hays County Economic Development Partnership. Included are (L to R) Emma Murphy (Chemist II), Dr. David Irvin (CTO), and Melany Bouyer (Chemist I).

Award recognizes company’s revolutionary fire-retardant polymer technology that is poised to transform battery and energy storage safety

This award validates our team’s work to solve one of the industry’s most critical challenges: preventing battery fires.” — David Irvin, Ph.D. CTO, Quantum Copper, Inc.

SAN MARCOS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Copper, Inc., a leader in advanced fire-retardant polymers, was awarded the 2025 Dick Burdick Innovation Award for its development of revolutionary polymeric materials that prevent fires in batteries and energy storage systems. Originally developed at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas under a NASA grant, and now backed by a National Science Foundation grant, these novel polymer materials reinforce Quantum Copper’s leadership in energy storage fire safety innovation. The Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership (HCEDP) presented the award on July 16th at its 11th Annual Innovation Summit, which recognizes companies that tackle complex challenges with innovative solutions and products.Quantum Copper is developing its unique fire-retardant materials for next-generation batteries and energy storage systems, with a particular focus on the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market. As demand for safer energy storage continues to surge, analysts expect the market for EV battery fire‑protection materials alone to surpass $9.6 billion by 2033 (IDTechEx, “Fire Protection Materials for Electric Vehicle Batteries 2023‑24”). Yet, safety concerns, particularly fire risks associated with thermal runaway, manufacturing defects, and other factors, remain a critical challenge.Dr. David J. Irvin, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum Copper, accepted the award on behalf of the company. Team members Emma Murphy and Melany Bouyer were also in attendance, representing Quantum Copper’s commitment to scientific excellence and innovation. “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Greater San Marcos Partnership,” said Dr. Irvin. “This award validates our team’s work to solve one of the industry’s most critical challenges: preventing battery fires. Our polymer’s potential to save lives, property, and infrastructure aligns with Dick Burdick’s legacy of practical innovation.”The Dick Burdick Innovation Award, named after the late Dick Burdick, honors companies that develop groundbreaking solutions to complex problems. Burdick, the founder of Thermon, Inc., relocated the company to San Marcos, Texas in the 1970s, leaving a legacy of innovation in heat transfer technologies. Burdick’s work in thermal management parallels Quantum Copper’s mission to enhance safety in high-temperature, safety critical applications.“Quantum Copper exemplifies the innovative spirit Dick Burdick embodied,” said Mike Kamerlander, CEO of the HCEDP. “Their advanced materials solutions, particularly for fire-retardant technologies in electric vehicle batteries, demonstrate the creative problem-solving that drives economic growth and technological advancement in our region.” Quantum Copper joins an esteemed group of past Dick Burdick Innovation Award recipients, including Veritacor, Visionary Fiber Technologies, Bautex Systems, Paratus Diagnostics, MicroPower Global, Quantum Mechanics, and Thermon.The 11th Annual Innovation Summit convened industry leaders, tech innovators, and public utility visionaries to address critical regional challenges, including power generation, water scarcity, and innovative research shaping tomorrow’s technology. The event featured keynote presentations and discussions on smart infrastructure, energy management, and sustainable solutions.Quantum Copper was honored to receive the 2025 Dick Burdick Innovation Award and believes the recognition will fuel momentum as the company expands. In late 2025, Quantum Copper plans to open a Houston facility to scale production of its patented fire-retardant polymers and forge partnerships across the energy and EV sectors. By accelerating commercialization of its technology, the company aims to address complex fire safety and technical challenges with innovative material solutions, leaving a lasting impact on the industries and consumers it serves.About Quantum Copper, Inc.Quantum Copper is an advanced materials company that develops halogen free, fire retardant polymer solutions designed to prevent fires in next generation batteries and energy storage systems. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the company is a spin out from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and receives support from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Quantum Copper conducts product development and commercialization activities worldwide. For more information, visit www.quantumcopper.com About the Hays Caldwell Economic Development PartnershipThe Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership (previously the Greater San Marcos Partnership), a 501(c)(6) regional economic development organization, drives economic growth in the Texas Innovation Corridor through tech-focused initiatives. Learn more at https://hayscaldwelledp.com/ About the Dick Burdick Innovation AwardThe Dick Burdick Innovation Award is presented annually by the Hays Caldwell Economic Development Partnership to companies demonstrating innovative solutions to complex problems through unique methods, ideas, products, and processes. It honors Dick Burdick’s legacy of groundbreaking innovations in heat transfer technology and the founding of Thermon, Inc.Media Contact:For interviews or technical details, contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.