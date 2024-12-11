Quantum Copper, Inc. Awarded Phase I SBIR Grant by U.S. National Science Foundation

More than $274,000 in NSF funding to advance fire-retardant current collector materials for next-generation batteries and energy storage systems

This grant is a testament to our innovative approach to solving pressing fire safety challenges in the rapidly evolving energy storage sector” — Rahul Harkawat

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Copper, Inc. (Quantum), an advanced materials company, and a leader in developing novel, halogen-free fire-retardant (FR) materials, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). This $274,610 grant will support the development of next-generation multi-functional current collector materials for batteries and energy storage systems (BESS) using Quantum’s novel FR polymer technology.The global demand for battery and energy storage systems continues to surge across multiple industries. However, safety concerns, particularly fire risks associated with thermal runaway, manufacturing defects, and other factors, remain a critical challenge.Quantum’s patented halogen-free polymers offer fire-retardant and self-extinguishing properties, providing a safer and non-toxic alternative for BESS. The Phase I project will explore applications of this technology to create advanced multi-functional current collector materials that reduce fire risks, enhance safety, and improve the longevity and performance of energy storage systems.“This grant is a testament to our innovative approach to solving pressing fire safety challenges in the rapidly evolving energy storage sector,” said Rahul Harkawat, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Copper, Inc. “It will accelerate our efforts to bring cutting-edge, fire-retardant battery materials to market, thereby meeting the growing demands of the energy and transportation industries. Additionally, it positions Quantum as a leader in setting new industry and regulatory standards for fire-retardant performance, safety, and reliability for consumers worldwide.”The Phase I work will be conducted at Quantum’s Las Vegas, Nevada headquarters and in its expanding product development laboratories in San Marcos and Houston, Texas.“This award reflects the continued to positioning of Nevada as a global capital for battery and energy storage research and innovation,” said Karsten Heise, Senior Director at the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). “Quantum Copper is one of our state venture capital program’s portfolio companies and has been created via a spinout from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas though the support of the GOED administered Knowledge Fund. The company’s work reflects the strength of our growing energy ecosystem and plays a vital role in advancing Nevada’s leadership in commercializing advanced technologies.”All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America’s Seed Fund, powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million.About Quantum Copper, Inc.Quantum Copper, Inc., is at the forefront of developing halogen-free, fire-retardant polymer materials for next-generation batteries and energy storage systems. The company leverages its patented platform to enhance the safety, performance, and efficiency of BESS in applications ranging from lithium-ion batteries to advanced supercapacitors. For more information, visit www.quantumcopper.com About the NSF Small Business ProgramsAmerica’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.