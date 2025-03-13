Spartech’s New RoyalAero™ R755 Thermoplastic Sheet Offers Thin-Gauge Advantages

Meets FAA Burn and Smoke Performance Requirements

RoyalAero™ R755 thermoplastic sheet stands out for aircraft with 20+ seats that must meet very specific burn and smoke performance requirements.” — Andy Baumler, Spartech Aerospace Market Development Manager

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics for the aerospace industry for over three decades, announces the new product launch of RoyalAero™ R755 thermoplastic sheet. Available in a gauge as thin as 0.028 inches, this innovative material meets stringent FAA guidelines and requirements listed in FAR 25.853 (d) Part V and FAR 25.853 (d) part IV for commercial aircraft interior applications.“RoyalAero™ R755’s ultra-thin gauge provides a distinct advantage for commercial aircraft manufacturers seeking to reduce overall component weight, lower fuel consumption, and achieve greater flexibility in product designs – all while meeting complex regulatory and performance standards,” said Spartech Aerospace Market Development Manager, Andy Baumler.“As the commercial aircraft industry has evolved, the regulatory and performance requirements for interior application materials have become more complex,” Baumler added. “This is where RoyalAero™ R755 thermoplastic sheet stands out for aircraft with 20+ seats that must meet very specific burn and smoke performance requirements.”In addition to meeting burn, smoke, and weight requirements, RoyalAero™ R755 provides high tensile strength and stiffness for superior impact resistance. It is also formulated to resist staining, fading, cracking, and crazing caused by harsh cleansers. This makes the material an ideal choice for seat backs, armrests, tray tables, window shrouds, wall panels, and galleys.Because of the sustainability initiatives of both commercial aircraft manufacturers and the airline companies they serve, it’s important to note that the RoyalAero™ product line offers products that are 100% manufactured using post-industrial recycled material. A proven trim buy-back program provides complete circular recycling.And because this innovative thermoplastic sheet is made in the USA, supply chain security is assured. R755 is available in custom colors, sheet sizes, gauges, surface finishes, and functionalities such as static control and antimicrobial properties.About SpartechSpartech is a leader in specialized solutions for engineered materials, with proven manufacturing processes for highly technical acrylic and plastic applications in aerospace, healthcare, packaging and more. For the most demanding markets, Spartech provides intelligent and innovative solutions to make our world a safer, easier and better place to live. To learn more, visit: https://spartech.com About Our ValueAt Spartech, everything we do is focused on helping make the products we use, and the world in which we live, safer, easier and better. From new, lightweight materials for electric vehicles, to sustainable packaging solutions for consumer goods, to protective canopies for military aircraft, Spartech solutions are found in every corner of our modern world. And where you ﬁnd Spartech, you will ﬁnd innovation. In products that are more recyclable. Use less energy. Create more value. We are Spartech. One company with a single purpose: To Make It Better.

