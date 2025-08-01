President Lai delivers remarks on US reciprocal tariff policy response

TAIWAN, August 1 - Details 2025-07-29 President Lai meets delegation from US National Endowment for Democracy On the afternoon of July 29, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the United States-based National Endowment for Democracy (NED). In remarks, President Lai said that faced with the continued expansion of authoritarianism, Taiwan will increase its self-defense capabilities and civil defense awareness. The president stated that Taiwan will also deepen security and economic cooperation with democratic partners to jointly build secure and stable supply chains and advance our nations’ democratic resilience. The president expressed hope that with the support of the NED, Taiwan will continue to join hands and move forward with the global democratic community as we consolidate democratic values and advance prosperity and development in the region and across the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome NED President Damon Wilson on this visit. We last met two years ago when President Wilson made a special visit to Taiwan to attend an international conference celebrating the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD)’s 20th anniversary. This is his fourth visit to Taiwan since assuming his current position, once again demonstrating the great importance he attaches to Taiwan’s democracy and underscoring his staunch support for Taiwan-US relations. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I express my sincerest appreciation. The NED has long worked closely with civic organizations in Taiwan. In recent years, it has actively assisted civil society groups in engaging with the international community and establishing partnerships with NGOs around the world so as to further highlight Taiwan’s key role in the global democratic network. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index ranks Taiwan first in Asia as a full democracy, while Freedom House’s Freedom in the World report ranks Taiwan as the second freest country in Asia. These achievements are the result of the joint efforts of the people of Taiwan and the support of nations around the world for Taiwan’s efforts. Taiwan is doing all it can to make even greater contributions to global democratic development. Among these efforts, the TFD continues to work closely with the NED to promote democratic development across the region. Taiwan also collaborates and shares experiences with such like-minded partners as the US, Japan, Australia, and Canada through the Global Cooperation and Training Framework to jointly strengthen democratic governance and social resilience. As President Wilson emphasized on his last visit, Taiwan’s robust democracy and its security are closely related. Faced with the continued expansion of authoritarianism, we will increase our self-defense capabilities and civil defense awareness. We will also deepen security and economic cooperation with democratic partners. Together, we can build secure and stable supply chains, prevent infiltration by authoritarian regimes, and advance our nations’ democratic resilience. With the support of President Wilson and the NED, I look forward to Taiwan continuing to join hands and move forward with the global democratic community as we consolidate democratic values and advance prosperity and development in the region and across the world. President Wilson then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for welcoming him and stating that it is an honor to be in the Republic of China (Taiwan), which is on the frontline of freedom around the world. He said that the delegation is here to pay respect to the hard-won freedom of the Taiwanese people, the fundamental rights that they enjoy, the vibrant democracy seen across this island, the power of the rule of law, and the fact that Taiwan models how sovereignty is based on the free will of its citizens and people. It is not only a testament to the strength and resilience of Taiwan’s democracy, but an extraordinary example to the region and to the world, he said, and they are proud to play a role in supporting and encouraging others to help Taiwan safeguard these freedoms. President Wilson indicated that the NED is America’s foundation for freedom, and that they are here to represent the American people to build and deepen the civic ties between Americans and the people of Taiwan, working in a partnership with the TFD spanning over two decades. He said that Taiwan boldly embraces the values of freedom and democracy, and by doing so, has attracted the admiration and attention of the world. Citing President Lai, President Wilson echoed that the strength of Taiwan’s democracy bolsters its national security, adding that it also invests the US in its security. This is why they are committed to doing their part to help contribute to safeguarding Taiwan’s democracy, he said. President Wilson noted that when he began his role as president of the NED, he worked with the TFD to welcome 300 democracy advocates from 70 countries around the world as part of the World Movement for Democracy Global Assembly to come and see the vibrancy of Taiwan’s democracy and to understand that their commitment to democracy and freedom meant that their support for Taiwan was an important part of that. President Wilson stated that the delegation is in Taiwan because they look forward to doubling down on their engagement with the people of Taiwan and the cause of democratic unity. He added that they are focused on building partnerships in four key areas and ensuring that they can include Taiwanese organizations and voices in international conversations about the future of democracy and the principles of freedom around the world, including Taiwanese voices in international platforms that may otherwise be denied to them. President Wilson said that they look forward to continuing to support international organizations, particularly American institutions such as the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, to open offices in Taiwan to thicken the bonds between our peoples. President Wilson said that they also look forward to supporting Taiwanese organizations that are able to help educate the world to understand influence operations and the authoritarian pressures that Taiwan not only faces, but free societies around the world face. This also includes partnering with Taiwanese organizations and entrepreneurs that are leveraging technology for democracy and freedom and ensuring that artificial intelligence can be used for good, he said, so that the stories of Taiwan or Tibet are not erased or censored, but are open to public knowledge. President Wilson concluded his remarks by stating that this is indeed his fourth visit as president of the NED and that he has visited Taiwan more than any other country in the world, a testament to their commitment to Taiwan’s freedom.

Details 2025-07-24 President Lai meets Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam On the morning of July 24, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Republic of Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdirahman Dahir Adam. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Somaliland government for its longstanding, staunch support for Taiwan-Somaliland relations. The president mentioned that this year marks the fifth anniversary of Taiwan and Somaliland’s mutual establishment of representative offices and that our exchanges in various areas have yielded significant results. He expressed hope for continuing to deepen our partnership, advancing our bilateral friendship and fruitful cooperation. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome all of our guests to Taiwan. This is the first visit to Taiwan for Minister Adam, Minister Khadir Hussein Abdi, and Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye. I thank you for your high regard and support for Taiwan. I also very much appreciate that Lead Advisor Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who served as representative of Somaliland to Taiwan during the past five years, continues deepening Taiwan-Somaliland ties in his new role. Somaliland is renowned as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa. I want to once again congratulate Somaliland on successfully holding presidential and political party elections last November, which garnered praise from the international community. At that time, I appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs François Chihchung Wu (吳志中) to serve as special envoy and lead a delegation to attend the inauguration of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, demonstrating that Taiwan would work closely with Somaliland’s new government to write a new chapter in our friendship. Recently, authoritarian regimes have continued to apply new forms of coercion as they intensify suppression of Taiwan’s and Somaliland’s international participation. In response, our two sides must continue to deepen our partnership and demonstrate the resilience of democratic alliances, as well as our staunch commitment to defending our values. This year marks the fifth anniversary of Taiwan and Somaliland’s mutual establishment of representative offices. Through our joint efforts, we have continued to expand exchanges in various areas, yielding significant results. This afternoon, we will also sign an agreement on coast guard cooperation, launching bilateral cooperation in maritime affairs. Regarding President Abdullahi’s focus on maritime security, the blue economy, and other policy objectives, we can strengthen our bilateral partnership moving forward. In addition, we also hope to work together with like-minded countries such as the United States, and through trilateral or multilateral cooperation platforms, realize the strategic goal of a non-red Somaliland coastline. I want to thank the Somaliland government once more for its longstanding, staunch support for Taiwan-Somaliland relations. I look forward to working with all of you to continue to advance our bilateral friendship and fruitful cooperation. In closing, I once again welcome Minister Adam and the delegation. I have every confidence that, in addition to advancing bilateral cooperation, this trip will allow you to experience Taiwan’s natural beauty and diverse culture. Minister Adam then delivered remarks, thanking the government and people of Taiwan for the warm hospitality they have received since their arrival. He stated that Taiwan is a peaceful nation and that it shares with Somaliland the value of democracy. He stated that we also share the goal of obtaining recognition, so he is glad that the Taiwan-Somaliland relationship is growing by the day. Minister Adam pointed out that there is much pressure that we are both facing in our relationship, but he reassured President Lai that no amount of pressure can change Somaliland’s strong ties with Taiwan. He also thanked the Taiwan government for the help it has proffered to Somaliland, adding that our relationship will only get better. Minister Adam said that Taiwan and Somaliland can cooperate in many areas and that there is more opportunity in Somaliland than any other country, adding that Somaliland is open for investment from Taiwan. Noting that our countries can also collaborate in other areas such as education and maritime security, the minister said that he is glad they will be signing a cooperative agreement in maritime security with Taiwan. He then said he is looking forward to a better relationship in the future. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Somaliland Representative to Taiwan Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal.

Details 2025-07-22 President Lai meets cross-party Irish Oireachtas delegation On the morning of July 22, President Lai Ching-te met with a cross-party delegation from the Oireachtas (parliament) of Ireland. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan and Ireland are both guardians of the values of freedom and democracy. He indicated that Taiwan will continue to take action and show the world that it is a trustworthy democratic partner that can contribute to the international community, saying that we look forward to building an even closer partnership with Ireland as we work together for the well-being of our peoples and for global democracy, peace, and prosperity. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Deputy Speaker John McGuinness is a dear friend of Taiwan who also chairs the Ireland-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association. Thanks to his efforts over the years, support for Taiwan has grown stronger in the Oireachtas. I thank him and all of our guests for traveling such a long way to demonstrate support for Taiwan and open more doors for exchanges and cooperation. Europe is Taiwan’s third largest trading partner and largest source of foreign investment. Ireland is a European stronghold for technology and innovative industries. Just like Taiwan, Ireland is an export-oriented economy. Our industrial structures are highly complementary. We hope that Taiwan’s electronics manufacturing and machinery industries can explore deeper cooperation with Ireland’s ICT software and biopharmaceutical fields, creating win-win outcomes. In May, the Irish government launched its National Semiconductor Strategy, outlining a vision to become a global semiconductor hub. Taiwan is home to the world’s most critical semiconductor ecosystem, and our own industrial development closely parallels that of Ireland. Moreover, we aspire to build non-red technological supply chains with democratic partners. I believe that going forward, Taiwan and Ireland can bolster collaboration so as to upgrade the competitiveness of our respective semiconductor industries. Together, we can help build a values-based economic system for democracies. I was delighted to receive congratulations from Deputy Speaker McGuinness on my election. Taiwan and Ireland are both guardians of the values of freedom and democracy. This visit from our guests further attests to our common beliefs. As authoritarianism continues to expand, Taiwan will continue to take action and show the world that it is a trustworthy democratic partner that can contribute to the international community. We look forward to building an even closer partnership with Ireland as we work together for the well-being of our peoples and for global democracy, peace, and prosperity. Deputy Speaker McGuinness then delivered remarks, stating that he has been to Taiwan on many occasions and that it is a great honor to join President Lai and his staff at the Presidential Office. He said that Ireland has continued to build its strong relationship with Taiwan based on our democratic values and the interests that we have in trade throughout the world, strengthening this relationship based on culture, education, and more. Noting that he served with many other diplomats from Taiwan, he said all had the same goal, which was to further the interests of the Ireland-Taiwan friendship and to ensure that it grows and prospers. The deputy speaker then extended to President Lai the delegation’s best wishes for his term in office, stating that they commit to the same values as the previous friendship groups that have been visiting Taiwan. He went on to say that some members of the group are newly elected, representing the next generation of the association, and that they are committed to working together with Taiwan to stand strong in the defense of democracy. Deputy Speaker McGuinness also noted that the father of Deputy Ken O’Flynn, one of the delegation members, played an important role as a former chairman of the association, remarking that it is good to see such continuity taking place. Deputy Speaker McGuiness said that he believes the world is facing huge challenges and uncertainty in terms of our markets and trade with one another. He said we have to watch for what the United States will do next and be conscious of what China is doing, emphasizing that the European Union stands strong in the center of this, while Ireland plays a huge role in the context of democracy, trade, and the betterment of all things for the citizens that they represent. The deputy speaker then stated that while we focus on the development of AI that is extremely important for all of us, we can work together to ensure that we control AI rather than AI controlling us. He also remarked that we cannot lose sight of our traditional trading means, saying that we have to keep all of our trade together, expand on that trade, and then take on the new technologies that come before us. Deputy Speaker McGuinness concluded his remarks by thanking President Lai for receiving the delegation, stating that they commit to their continuation of support for Taiwan and for democracy. Also in attendance were Deputies Malcolm Byrne and Barry Ward, and Senator Teresa Costello.

Details 2025-07-22 President Lai meets official delegation from European Parliament’s Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield On the morning of July 22, President Lai Ching-te met with an official delegation from the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield (EUDS). In remarks, President Lai thanked the committee for choosing to visit Taiwan for its first trip to Asia, demonstrating the close ties between Taiwan and Europe. President Lai emphasized that Taiwan, standing at the very frontline of the democratic world, is determined to protect democracy, peace, and prosperity worldwide. He expressed hope that we can share our experiences with Europe to foster even more resilient societies. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Firstly, on behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend a warm welcome to your delegation, which marks another official visit from the European Parliament. The Special Committee on the EUDS aims to strengthen societal resilience and counter disinformation and hybrid threats. Having been constituted at the beginning of this year, the committee has chosen to visit Taiwan for its first trip to Asia, demonstrating the close ties between Taiwan and Europe and the unlimited possibilities for deepening cooperation on issues of concern. I am also delighted to see many old friends of Taiwan gathered here today. I deeply appreciate your longstanding support for Taiwan. Taiwan and the European Union enjoy close trade and economic relations and share the values of freedom and democracy. However, in recent years, we have both been subjected to information manipulation and infiltration by foreign forces that seek to interfere in democratic elections, foment division in our societies, and shake people’s faith in democracy. Taiwan not only faces an onslaught of disinformation, but also is the target of gray-zone aggression. That is why, after taking office, I established the Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee at the Presidential Office, with myself as convener. The committee is a platform that integrates domestic affairs, national defense, foreign affairs, cybersecurity, and civil resources. It aims to strengthen the capability of Taiwan’s society to defend itself against new forms of threat, pinpoint external and internal vulnerabilities, and bolster overall resilience and security. The efforts that democracies make are not for opposing anyone else; they are for safeguarding the way of life that we cherish – just as Europe has endeavored to promote diversity and human rights. The Taiwanese people firmly believe that when our society is united and people trust one another, we will be able to withstand any form of authoritarian aggression. Taiwan stands at the very frontline of the democratic world. We are determined to protect democracy, peace, and prosperity worldwide. We also hope to share our experiences with Europe and deepen cooperation in such fields as cybersecurity, media literacy, and societal resilience. Thank you once again for visiting Taiwan. Your presence further strengthens the foundations of Taiwan-Europe relations. Let us continue to work together to uphold freedom and democracy and foster even more resilient societies. EUDS Special Committee Chair Nathalie Loiseau then delivered remarks, saying that the delegation has members from different countries, including France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Belgium, and different political parties, but that they have in common their desire for stronger relations between the EU and Taiwan. Committee Chair Loiseau stated that the EU and Taiwan, having many things in common, should work more together. She noted that we have strong trade relations, strong investments on both sides, and strong cultural relations, while we are also facing very similar challenges and threats. She said that we are democracies living in a world where autocracies want to weaken and divide democracies. She added that we also face external information manipulation, cyberattacks, sabotage, attempts to capture elites, and every single gray-zone activity that aims to divide and weaken us. Committee Chair Loiseau pointed out another commonality, that we have never threatened our neighbors. She said that we want to live in peace and we care about our people; we want to defend ourselves, not to attack others. We are not being threatened because of what we do, she emphasized, but because of what we are; and thus there is no reason for not working more together to face these threats and attacks. Committee Chair Loiseau said that Taiwan has valuable experience and good practices in the area of societal resilience, and that they are interested in learning more about Taiwan’s whole-of-society approach. They in Europe are facing interference, she said, mainly from Russia, and they know that Russia inspires others. She added that they in the EU also have experience regulating social media in a way which combines freedom of expression and responsibility. In closing, the chair said that they are happy to have the opportunity to exchange views with President Lai and that the European Parliament will continue to strongly support relations between the EU and Taiwan. The delegation also included Members of the European Parliament Engin Eroglu, Tomáš Zdechovský, Michał Wawrykiewicz, Kathleen Van Brempt, and Markéta Gregorová.

Details 2025-07-17 President Lai meets President of Guatemalan Congress Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos On the morning of July 17, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Nery Abilio Ramos y Ramos, the president of the Congress of the Republic of Guatemala. In remarks, President Lai thanked Congress President Ramos and the Guatemalan Congress for their support for Taiwan, and noted that official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Guatemala go back more than 90 years. As important partners in the global democratic community, the president said, the two nations will continue moving forward together in joint defense of the values of democracy and freedom, and will cooperate to promote regional and global prosperity and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I recall that when Congress President Ramos visited Taiwan in July last year, he put forward many ideas about how our countries could promote bilateral cooperation and exchanges. Now, a year later, he is leading another cross-party delegation from the Guatemalan Congress on a visit, demonstrating support for Taiwan and continuing to help deepen our diplomatic ties. In addition to extending a sincere welcome to the distinguished delegation members who have traveled so far to be here, I would also like to express our concern and condolences for everyone in Guatemala affected by the earthquake that struck earlier this month. We hope that the recovery effort is going smoothly. Official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Guatemala go back more than 90 years. In such fields as healthcare, agriculture, education, and women’s empowerment, we have continually strengthened our cooperation to benefit our peoples. Just last month, Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arévalo and the First Lady led a delegation on a state visit to Taiwan. President Arévalo and I signed a letter of intent for semiconductor cooperation, and also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents to establish a political consultation mechanism and continue to promote bilateral investment. This has laid an even sounder foundation for bilateral exchanges and cooperation, and will help enhance both countries’ international competitiveness. Taiwan is currently running a semiconductor vocational training program, helping Guatemala cultivate semiconductor talent and develop its tech industry, and demonstrating our determination to share experience with democratic partners. At the same time, we continue to assist Taiwanese businesses in their efforts to develop overseas markets with Guatemala as an important base, spurring industrial development in both countries and increasing economic and trade benefits. I want to thank Congress President Ramos and the Guatemalan Congress for their continued support for Taiwan’s international participation. Representing the Guatemalan Congress, Congress President Ramos has signed resolutions in support of Taiwan, and has also issued statements addressing China’s misinterpretation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. Taiwan and Guatemala, as important partners in the global democratic community, will continue moving forward together in joint defense of the values of democracy and freedom, and will cooperate to promote regional and global prosperity and development. Congress President Ramos then delivered remarks, first noting that the members of the delegation are not only from different parties, but also represent different classes, cultures, professions, and departments, which shows that the diplomatic ties between Guatemala and the Republic of China (Taiwan) are based on firm friendships at all levels and in all fields. Noting that this was his second time to visit Taiwan and meet with President Lai, Congress President Ramos thanked the government of Taiwan for its warm hospitality. With the international situation growing more complex by the day, he said, Guatemala highly values its longstanding friendship and cooperative ties with Taiwan, and hopes that both sides can continue to deepen their cooperation in such areas as the economy, technology, education, agriculture, and culture, and work together to spur sustainable development in each of our countries. Congress President Ramos said that the way the Taiwan government looks after the well-being of its people is an excellent model for how other countries should promote national development and social well-being. Accordingly, he said, the Guatemalan Congress has stood for justice and, for a second time, adopted a resolution backing Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly. Regarding President Arévalo’s state visit to Taiwan the previous month, Congress President Ramos commented that this high-level interaction has undoubtedly strengthened the diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Guatemala and led to more opportunities for cooperation. Congress President Ramos emphasized that democracy, freedom, and human rights are universal values that bind Taiwan and Guatemala together, and that he is confident the two countries’ diplomatic ties will continue to grow deeper. In closing, on behalf of the Republic of Guatemala, Congress President Ramos presented President Lai with a Chinese translation of the resolution that the Guatemalan Congress proposed to the UN in support of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, demonstrating the staunch bonds of friendship between the two countries. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Guatemala Ambassador Luis Raúl Estévez López.