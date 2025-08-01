Governor Newsom: Trump has betrayed us with failed economic policies

Trump’s SAD job market

Here’s what Trump has delivered:

😞 Layoffs at the highest levels since the COVID-19 pandemic

😞 A quarter-million fewer jobs added in May and June than initially reported

😞Gaslighting Americans: Instead of fixing the problem — Trump is calling to fire the official who reported these accurate numbers.

The art of no deals

The Trump administration insisted today’s Aug. 1 deadline would be firm, but has continued to shift timelines and expectations – promised deals with top trading partners like Mexico and India remain unfinished.

And what about those countries like Japan for which “deals” have been announced? Trump has boasted that they will result in unprecedented levels of foreign investment into the U.S., but only one of the six agreements negotiated so far has even been signed. These verbal agreements are vague, at best.

The ongoing uncertainty will result in more economic pain. Major consumer brands like Procter & Gamble, Mondelēz, Ford and Hershey are warning in recent earnings calls that the tariffs will drive up costs on everyday products from popular snacks to common household items to cars.

Small businesses have also been operating with uncertainty for months, with less ability to weather the storm, adjust supply chains or lobby the federal government for targeted relief. Lost sales and higher input costs, along with greater red tape while importing, means businesses are pulling back on future investments, hiring, building and construction. What’s more, they will now have a harder time selling their products and services globally.

Feeling the pain from Trump’s failed tariffs policies

President Trump’s tariffs policy is harming everyday Americans, who will pay the price of his chaotic trade posture with our allies and partners.

In the first six months of Trump’s presidency, the US economy slowed as a result of his policies. American families continue to feel the pain from the impacts of his failed negotiations and increased prices. In the meantime, Trump gave massive tax cuts to his billionaire friends, while ripping healthcare and food assistance away from Americans, and putting costs on the backs of American families.