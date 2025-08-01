Attorney General Bailey Sues Stone County Woman For Allegedly Defrauding Consumers Through Online Boutique

Galena, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his Office has filed a lawsuit against Hannah Bowlby of Stone County for engaging in deceptive business practices in connection with her now-defunct children’s clothing company, The Cozy Pozy Co.

“Missourians work hard to provide for their families, and they deserve better than to be scammed by false promises,” said Attorney General Bailey. “When businesses take money and fail to deliver, we will hold them accountable under the full weight of the law.”

The lawsuit alleges that between April and October of 2024, Bowlby repeatedly violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by using deception, false promises, and misrepresentations to secure pre-orders for children’s clothing she never fulfilled. Despite an increasing number of unfulfilled orders, Bowlby continued to take payments, assured customers they would receive their items, posted misleading information on Facebook about the company’s financial health, and promised refunds that never arrived.

Records show that The Cozy Pozy Company registered as a Missouri corporation, was administratively dissolved in late August 2024 after Bowlby failed to file the required registration report. By October 2024, while numerous customer orders remained outstanding, Bowlby shut down operations and ceased all communication with consumers.

Missourians who believe they have been defrauded by Bowlby or any other business are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting Missouri consumers, the Attorney General’s Office continues to expand its legal team to meet growing demands across the state. The Consumer Protection Division is seeking attorneys to support its work in holding bad actors accountable. Attorneys interested in public service and consumer advocacy are encouraged to explore current opportunities at ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities.