“America’s Most Wanted” Fugitive Arrested: ICE Nabs Egyptian Criminal Convicted of Aggravated Assault, Robbery, and More

Other worst of the worst criminals arrested yesterday include child pedophiles, rapists, and drug traffickers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Yehia Elham Badawi, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from Egypt with an extensive rap sheet including robbery, aggravated assault, and multiple violent felonies stemming from a 1994 shootout that left a Philadelphia police officer seriously wounded. This criminal illegal alien was featured on America’s Most Wanted in 1996.

According to reports, Badawi was wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery at a Philadelphia supermarket where he and an accomplice, both armed with rifles and wearing masks, fled the scene on bicycles, triggering a chase. During the pursuit, a police officer was shot and seriously injured. One assailant was shot and captured at the scene. Badawi fled the state and was later arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On July 30, 2025, Badawi was taken into custody by ICE Philadelphia. Badawi’s extensive list of convictions includes:

Criminal attempt

Criminal conspiracy

Possession of an instrument with criminal intent

Simple assault

Aggravated assault

Recklessly endangering another person

Robbery

Theft by unlawful taking

Receiving stolen property

“Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, one of America’s Most Wanted is finally off American streets," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “DHS is unapologetically cracking down on criminal illegal aliens who think they can hide. They can’t. We WILL find them. America is no longer a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”

Other Notable Arrests:

Juan Ocana-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of lewd acts with a child under 14 in Vista, CA.

Ivan Perez-Puac, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Austin, TX.

Tamio Domnick, a criminal illegal alien from the Marshall Islands, convicted of sexual assault in Washington County, AR.

Fernando Aranda-Esparza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sale of cocaine in Greenville County, SC.

Join ICE law enforcement today to help DHS remove murderers, pedophiles, gang members, and other violent criminal illegal aliens. For more information or to apply, visit: www.ice.gov/careers