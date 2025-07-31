S.C. Certificate of Immunization for 5K-12th Grade School Entry Now Available Online

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 1, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is pleased to announce the addition of the S.C. Certificate of Immunization (DPH Form 4024) to the Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON).

Starting Aug. 1, 2025, parents and legal guardians will be able to obtain their child’s official DPH Form 4024 online from the SIMON portal. The addition of the official DPH Form 4024 to the portal will help parents of children from 5K-12th grade save time and quickly provide the needed vaccination certificate to their child’s school for children who are up to date with their vaccines. Previously, parents/guardians had to get the certificate either from their provider or their local public health department.

“This innovation has been a little while in the making, but we’re very excited to announce it now as parents get ready to enroll their children in school for the fall,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “The convenience that being able to download this official document will provide for parents across South Carolina is tremendous.”

The SIMON portal is similar to the online patient health record most hospitals and primary care physicians use to make other health records available to patients online. Two important benefits of the portal are that it allows people to verify they and their children are up to date on vaccines from home and gives them the ability to more quickly and easily provide the official record to a health care provider or school.

The system is easy to use, and instructions are provided online. Users provide basic information of the person whose record is needed (e.g., first and last name, gender and date of birth), along with their phone number or email that has already been entered in SIMON by their provider when the parent gave it to them.

Go to the SIMON portal to get started today.

NOTE: At this time the portal can only print certificates of immunization (DPH form 4024) for school-aged children who meet requirements for 5k through 12th grade. Parents and guardians will still need to obtain a DPH Form 4024 from their health care provider for children to enter daycare due to the differing nature of daycare requirements.