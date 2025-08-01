Governor Proclaims August as National Emergency Management Awareness Month in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek has officially proclaimed August 2025 as National Emergency Management Awareness Month in Oregon, recognizing the vital work of emergency managers and the role they play in helping communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

The proclamation supports a national campaign spearheaded by the International Association of Emergency Managers to increase public awareness and appreciation for the emergency management profession. In Oregon, the campaign is being led by the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with local, Tribal, regional, and state emergency management agencies.

“Emergency management is often invisible until something goes wrong—then it becomes essential,” said OEM Director Erin McMahon. “We’re proud to spotlight the field of emergency management and the dedicated professionals who work every day to protect lives, strengthen community resilience, and coordinate help when it’s needed most.”

OEM’s Role in Supporting Emergency Management Statewide

OEM plays a key leadership role in supporting and strengthening emergency management across the state. Through its Regional Emergency Management Coordinators Program, OEM employs specialized field staff to support all 36 counties and Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. These coordinators provide on-the-ground guidance and technical assistance across all phases of emergency management—from preparedness to long-term recovery.

Additionally, OEM’s Tribal Liaison works closely with Tribal Nations to coordinate emergency management initiatives and ensure Tribal needs are represented in state planning and response efforts. While the Public Private Partnership Program Manager coordinates and collaborates with business and industry partners in emergency preparedness, response and recovery operations and serves as a conduit between them and local and state partners.

OEM also manages the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC), which is activated during large-scale or multi-jurisdictional emergencies. The ECC serves as a central hub for coordination and communication among state agencies and emergency support partners, ensuring that local needs are met efficiently and effectively.

With responsibility for coordinating Oregon’s 18 Emergency Support Functions and supporting more than 50 local and Tribal emergency management offices, OEM is dedicated to building a resilient and well-coordinated emergency services system.

How to Celebrate Emergency Management Awareness Month

There are many simple ways Oregonians can show support for emergency managers and become more prepared:

Find out who your local emergency manager is —reach out to learn how your community prepares for disasters.

—reach out to learn how your community prepares for disasters. Say thank you to your emergency management staff, volunteers, or CERT team members.

to your emergency management staff, volunteers, or CERT team members. Get prepared : Make or update your emergency kit, sign up for local alerts at ORAlert.gov, review your household emergency plan, and take the next step by becoming Be 2 Weeks Ready .

: Make or update your emergency kit, sign up for local alerts at ORAlert.gov, review your household emergency plan, and take the next step by becoming . Share your story: Use social media to highlight how you or your community prepares and tag #EMAwarenessMonth.

Follow OEM throughout August for resources to help celebrate and share the value of emergency management.



###