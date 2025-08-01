MDC invites teens to go full detective mode at Rockwoods Reservation’s Wildlife Wild Night, Aug. 14

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering teens a truly wireless experience—by connecting to nature and solving a CSI-like outdoor challenge in the woods.

Wildlife Wild Night is a special MDC event on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood. The forest is hiding a secret—and you’re on the case. This forensic-style mission is free and open to anyone age 13 – 19.

You’ll explore the wild side of Rockwoods while learning to identify mysterious signs left by wildlife, before kicking back with snacks, prizes, and an unforgettable nature-themed night of fun.

It all begins with an indoor mission briefing where wildlife detectives will learn the forensic tools needed to decipher signs left by wildlife, both predator and prey. Learn through interactive exercises how to identify basic signs of wildlife using replica tracks and scat.

Then it’s time to fuel up by enjoying s’mores and investigating Rockwoods Reservation firsthand on a sunset hike through the woods to look for the real clues.

Then finish the night by putting your new tracking skills and creativity to the test in a competition to create a nature “crime scene.” Giveaways and prizes will be awarded throughout the night to the sharpest sleuths.

Teens, you can leave the folks at home, celebrate the end of summer, and get in on the wildlife mystery action at Rockwoods for Wildlife Wild Night. You must register in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4tP.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.



