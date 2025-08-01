Hocking Hills visitors stalk stunning creatures on a nighttime safari, feed hummingbirds by hand and more

An after-dark safari at Butterfly Ridge in Ohio's Hocking Hills introduces visitors to the nocturnal exploits of stunning moths. The Emperor Moth is just one of the hundreds of that visits Butterfly Ridge in Ohio's Hocking Hills during night mothing events. Feeding hummingbirds by hand is an unforgettable way to experience nature up close in Ohio's Hocking Hills.

Visitors get close-up stunning small creatures for one-of-a-kind experiences

LOGAN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For just $6 – or for no charge at all – visitors to Ohio’s Hocking Hills have rare opportunities to see eye-to-eye with some of nature’s smallest yet most incredible creatures.

MOTH MAGIC

At Butterfly Ridge Conservation Center, it’s just $6 to embark on an after-dark moth safari that’s guaranteed to turn anyone’s impression of these seemingly dull insects on its head. At dusk, husband-wife team Chris and Kris Kline take visitors deep into their private 21-acre butterfly and moth sanctuary, where large stands of white sheets illuminated by UV and mercury vapor lights attract the widest possible spectrum of moths. Dazzled by the colorful array of sometimes hundreds of different species in a single night, visitors will never again see moths in the same light.

Offered every second, third and fourth Saturday, the Klines stay up mothing well past 2 or 3 a.m., and the later guests stay, the greater their chances of seeing the most stunning species. Kids especially love the opportunity to stay up late and experience up-close interaction with both these nocturnal beauties and this highly respected mothing expert. Engaging and animated, "Mr. Chris" has written multiple books on important pollinators: butterflies and moths, which are available online and in the gift shop, where a well-curated array of butterfly-themed gifts and goodies is run by "Mrs. Kris."

HUNGRY HUMMERS

Through Labor Day, fortunate (and quiet) visitors to Lake Hope State Park have the unforgettable experience of feeding a hummingbird right from their hand. Things kick off at 1 p.m. every Thurs.-Sun. with a brief talk by park naturalists who are knowledgeable about hummingbird behavior, as well as how folks can cultivate visits from hummers in their own yard. Then, guests learn to feed America’s tiniest birds from a sugar water-filled floral tube, which they can try at home after hummingbirds are established there. This exceptional experience runs open house-style until 3 p.m. There’s no charge, however donations are gratefully accepted.

MIGRATING MONARCHS

The Monarch Waystation and Butterfly Garden at Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center is also free. Here, travelers can witness the entire life cycle of monarchs, from adults laying eggs and young caterpillars feeding (May-August) to larvae pupation into chrysalides (July-September) and finally, emerging as brilliant monarchs (August-October). Guests take part in migration research, including tagging, charting and releasing monarchs as they begin migrating to Mexico. This and Butterfly Ridge are part of the Hocking Hills Butterfly Trail, which educates visitors about the importance of pollinators with hands-on experiences and a colorful map and passport that outline 14 different sets of colorful, human-sized butterfly wing selfie stations peppered throughout the region. Travelers can download or pick up the map at the Welcome Center, 13178 State Route 664 S. in Logan and are urged to spread the word about pollinators by sharing their photos on social media with the hashtag: #hockinghillsbutterflytrail.

Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, Hocking Hills offers endless unforgettable experiences, including John Glenn Astronomy Park, miles of hiking trails, parks and forests, rappelling, guided hikes, kayaking, boat rentals, off-road Segway tours and zipline canopy tours. A wide variety of unique and affordable dining and lodging, from glamping, cabins, cottages and luxe woodland lodges to hotels and inns, add to the allure of Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

