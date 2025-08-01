Maryland Department of Natural Resources Introduces New ‘MD Outdoors’ App

August 1, 2025

Part of upgraded licensing system, new app replaces AccessDNR

Maryland DNR photo by Natalie Kolb.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is introducing a new free mobile app – MD Outdoors – which will be the official app for the state’s outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and anglers.

The MD Outdoors app replaces the AccessDNR app, which will no longer be supported. Users will need to remove the old app and download an updated version from the DNR website.

The new MD Outdoors licensing system went online in June for residents and visitors to purchase Maryland hunting and fishing licenses as well as associated stamps and permits, boat and off-road vehicle renewal registration, and other services. The new MD Outdoors app can also be used to display an individual’s hunting or fishing license as well as boating or off-road vehicle registrations when needed.

The MD Outdoors app will continue to include:

Maps and directions to Maryland State Parks, trails, Wildlife Management Areas, boat launches and water access sites

Maryland State Parks’ activities and amenities by location;

Hunting season information by date;

An option for hunters to report their harvest directly to DNR;

A location-based sunrise/sunset display;

Maryland fish and shellfish identifier;

Tide time tables and state fish record information;

Hunting, fishing and boating regulation guides; and

More features to be added.

DNR’s mobile app has been downloaded by more than 253,000 users since first introduced. The MD Outdoors app was developed alongside the department’s new licensing system, which provides an easier-to-navigate interface, auto-renew options, and other upgrades in a convenient one-stop shop.

(Note: Hunters who posted in the “Trophy Case” section of the former app should back up and save their photos to their own devices; these photos will not be ported and won’t be retrievable once AccessDNR closes.)