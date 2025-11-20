Maryland Canada Goose Hunting Seasons Resume for 2025-26

November 20, 2025

Atlantic Population Canada goose season begins Dec. 19

Photo by Jan Master, submitted to the Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Maryland’s Atlantic Population (Migratory) Canada goose hunting season opens Friday, Dec. 19. The season contains two segments, Dec. 19 through Jan. 3, 2026, and again from Jan. 14 through Jan. 31, 2026. Late southern and late western resident goose hunting split seasons run from late November into March 2026.

“A Maryland Canada goose hunt is a great opportunity to reconnect with family and friends, or introduce a new hunter to the tradition,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. “Canada geese are one of Maryland’s iconic gamebirds and the sounds of migrating geese are a sign that fall has arrived.”

The daily bag limit is one goose per day in Maryland’s AP Canada Goose Hunting Zone. The possession limit for all migratory game birds is three times the daily bag limit. More information on waterfowl seasons, regulations and license requirements, is available on the DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service website.

For late southern and late western resident goose zones, the boundaries, season dates, and bag limits are as follows.

The Late Southern Maryland Resident Goose Zone includes Montgomery County; and that portion of Prince George’s County west of Route 3 and Route 301; and that portion of Charles County west of Route 301. Hunters should note these are new zone boundaries. Season dates and bag limits in this zone are:

Nov. 22-28 and Dec. 15-18, bag limit 5 per day, possession limit of 15

Dec. 19–Jan. 3, 2026, bag limit 1 per day, possession limit of 3

Jan. 5-13, 2026; bag limit 5 per day, possession limit of 15

Jan. 14-31, 2026, bag limit 1 per day, possession limit of 3

Feb. 2–March. 7, 2026, bag limit 5 per day, possession limit of 15

The Late Western Maryland Resident Canada Goose Zone includes Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, Washington, and that portion of Carroll County west of Route 31 to the intersection of Route 97, and west of Route 97 to the Pennsylvania line. The season is open Nov. 22 – Nov. 28 and Dec. 15 – Mar. 7, 2026, with a daily bag limit of 5 per day and a possession limit of 15.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased on the MD Outdoors website, at a DNR Service Center, or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

The DNR website includes information on Maryland public land hunting opportunities. Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.