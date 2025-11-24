Natural Resources Police Toy Drive Underway for 2025 Holiday Season

November 24, 2025

Donations for NRP’s annual toy drive will be accepted at five Maryland Walmart retail locations and online through an Amazon gift registry.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) is conducting its annual “Boatload of Toys” holiday gift drive at several locations across the state in advance of the 2025 holiday season. NRP officers are collecting donations of new, unopened toys for local children in need. The program is part of the national United States Marine Toys for Tots initiative.

Members of NRP’s volunteer Reserve Officer program and staff will collect the toys at drop-off locations listed below. NRP’s online gift registry is back for 2025, allowing Marylanders the opportunity to donate a toy online via its Amazon Toys for Tots Registry. Donations can be easily added to an Amazon cart, choosing the “NRP Safety Education Unit” gift registry address that is listed.

“The Natural Resources Police is proud to bring back a yearly tradition in our Boatload of Toys gift drive this holiday season,” NRP Superintendent Col. Orlando D. Lilly said. “We look forward to spending time with our community members, seeing familiar faces, and giving back while we gather toys for local children to make their holidays memorable. We’ve built upon the foundation and have steadily grown this campaign every year and we’re looking forward to this season being our best yet.”

In 2024, NRP collected 1,935 toys and raised $690 in donations.

NRP’s Boatload of Toys staff will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at the following locations this year (updates will be made if locations are added):

November 30, 2025

Fallston Walmart

303 Fallston Blvd.

Fallston

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 6, 2025

Hagerstown Walmart

17850 Garland Groh Blvd.

Hagerstown

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 6, 2026

Berlin Walmart

11416 Ocean Gateway

Berlin

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 7, 2025

LaVale Walmart

12500 Country Club Mall Road

LaVale

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 7, 2025

Denton Walmart

610 Legion Road

Denton

Noon – 4 p.m.

Additional donation points are expected to be announced. Updates will be made to this list as locations are added.