Shooting Qualification Sessions Available for Maryland Hunters

August 1, 2025

Proficiency test is required to participate in certain managed deer hunts

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has posted its schedule of shooter qualification sessions for the 2025 season, with more than 20 sessions at 10 locations across the state from June through December. These events allow hunters to take the necessary proficiency test required to obtain a Shooter Qualification Card in order to participate in many of the state’s managed deer hunts scheduled in the fall and winter. Additional sessions may be available upon reservation.

Hunters should note that several shooter qualification sessions are conducted by appointment only and that many charge a minimal fee to cover expenses. Additionally, personal eye and hearing protection may be required at some locations. The department recommends hunters contact the organization hosting the session to receive more detailed information prior to your attending a qualification session.

As a reminder, the department uses a lottery system to select participants for many of the managed deer hunts. There are various deadlines for the lotteries, which can be found on the department’s website.

The department will continually update the online shooter qualification calendar as additional events become available.