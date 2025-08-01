Wildland firefighters to receive bonuses today

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced the State of Idaho’s hardworking wildland firefighters and other critical support staff will receive one-time bonuses of up to $5,000 today.

“Our firefighters have done an incredible job so far this season of keeping fires small. As we enter the busiest and most dangerous part of our wildfire season here in Idaho, and it is important we signal our strong support for the brave men and women who put their own safety on the line every time they head out for a fire so the rest of us can stay safe,” Governor Little said. “These bonuses are a meaningful way to say thank you to our brave Idaho firefighters and the staff who back them up.”

The $1 million in bonuses were approved by the Legislature as part of Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan last legislative session. The bonuses ensure we can retain and recruit fire staff. They were part of a broader plan to invest in improved preparedness at the Idaho Department of Lands, the state’s wildland firefighting agency.

More than 300 employees who participate in crucial fire-related roles will benefit from the bonuses. Foremen who are permanent employees will receive the largest bonus of $5,000. Permanent fire wardens, assistant fire wardens, fire cache storekeepers, and fire dispatchers will receive $3,000. Permanent red-carded staff will receive $2,000. Returning seasonal firefighters will receive $1,500, and first-year seasonal firefighters will receive $1,000.

“On behalf of the people of Idaho, I want to extend a sincere thank you to all our state employees involved in our wildland fire program, whether they are on the front lines or supporting our firefighters in other critical ways that help keep our people, lands, and communities safe,” Governor Little said.