Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that Idaho state revenues exceeded projections for the month of April and are on track to end the fiscal year with a balanced budget.

“Idaho’s strong revenues are a testament to our growing economy, and in Idaho the government lives within the means of the taxpayers. We made responsible decisions to rein in spending, protect our balanced budget, and keep Idaho on strong financial footing. At the same time, we are continuing to invest in the priorities that secure Idaho’s long-term success — strong schools, reliable infrastructure, water projects, and public safety. Fiscal discipline and strategic investments are how Idaho will continue leading the nation in good government and a high quality of life,” Governor Little said.