Gov. Little announces free day access to Idaho state parks on July 4 in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today that day-use access fees will be waived at all Idaho state parks on July 4, 2026, inviting residents to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary by experiencing the natural beauty and outdoor heritage of the Gem State.

“As we prepare to mark 250 years of American independence, there is no better way to celebrate than by getting outside with our loved ones and enjoying the freedoms and natural treasures that deﬁne our great nation. Idaho’s state parks showcase the very best of our state, and we are proud to welcome families, friends, and visitors to explore them free of charge during this special occasion,” Governor Little said.

The free day-use access applies to Idaho residents at all Idaho state park locations on July 4. Standard fees for camping, reservations, and other services will still apply.

From scenic lakes and rivers to rugged mountains and historic sites, Idaho’s state parks offer something for everyone — including hiking, boating, camping, wildlife viewing, and more.

The fee waiver is part of Idaho’s recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, a milestone that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

“America’s story is one of freedom, opportunity, and enduring resilience. Here in Idaho, we are proud to carry those values forward. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to spend time outdoors, reﬂect on our nation’s history, and make lasting memories with loved ones,” Governor Little said.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead, recreate responsibly, and follow park guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

For more information regarding advanced day use reservations please contact Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. For more information about Idaho State Parks, including locations and amenities, visit parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.