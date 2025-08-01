Credit Absolute Empowers Consumers to Identify FCRA Violations with McCarthy Law Litigation Support in 2025

Faith-based credit repair leader partners with McCarthy Law to help consumers find FCRA violations and potentially earn $1,000 - $2,500 per legal win

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Credit Absolute, a faith-based leader in credit repair welcoming all, empowers individuals and couples (ages 25-60) to uncover and resolve FCRA violations using cutting-edge tools, working with McCarthy Law for litigation support when disputes aren’t fixed. With 642 FCRA complaints filed in March 2025, up 5.2% from February (Consumer Financial Services Law Monitor), Credit Absolute’s pay-for-results model and LevelUp analysis help clients spot errors, potentially earning $1,000–$2,500 per violation through legal wins.Top 10 FCRA Violations Credit Absolute Helps Identify:- Reporting a balance on a settled or paid account (Paid in full)- Settled with Furnisher- Settled with Agent- Reporting a balance after 1099-C Discharge- Mis-merge- Double Reporting- Settlements Not Marked As Paid- Re-aging- 1099 Tax Settlements- Identity TheftTake Action:- Check Personal Credit: Spot errors across all three bureaus with Identity IQ - Fix Violations: If unresolved, Credit Absolute works with McCarthy Law to provide customers with no-out-of-pocket cost litigation: McCarthy Law.- Boost Credit Score: Get a free Credit Action Plan from Credit Absolute to start the journey.See 100+ client success stories at Sotellus Reviews. "We empower with faith and clarity, delivering real solutions backed by data," says Derick Vogel, CEO. "With violations spiking post-COVID, Credit Absolute helps clients turn errors into earnings."Financial pros like realtors and loan officers rely on these tools to spot violations during credit pulls, boosting client outcomes.About Credit Absolute: Credit Absolute delivers ethical, data-driven credit repair, working with McCarthy Law for FCRA litigation. Their fun, approachable style helps clients achieve financial freedom nationwide.

