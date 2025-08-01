Catch Iowa's Workforce Team at the State Fair!

The Iowa State Fair is the best place to experience all that the state has to offer, and that includes Iowa's many great careers!

Iowa Workforce Development is bringing a large presence to this year's fair to connect with fellow Iowans, show them how to find new careers, and help them discover what's possible in our state. We're here to help, because our job is to help you find yours!

Learn about our plans and how to find us from August 7-17 at the state fairgrounds.