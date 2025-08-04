Simetric and Stacuity Empower MNOs and Service Providers to Seize the Distributed Networking Opportunity

Simetric + Stacuity logo

Together, we’re helping enterprises and service providers move beyond legacy, operator-centric models—toward a software-defined, customer-first approach to connectivity.” — John Freeman - Stacuity CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT and edge networking market is projected to exceed 40 billion connected devices within the next decade. As voice revenues decline, MNOs face a pivotal opportunity: monetizing their networks through intelligent, data-driven edge devices.

This rapidly evolving landscape—now broadly defined as distributed networking—presents both a surge in opportunity and a sharp rise in complexity. Enterprises and public sector organizations increasingly rely on MNOs to keep mission-critical devices operational. But meeting these demands requires more than just connectivity; it calls for flexible compute, custom security, and seamless orchestration at scale.

Legacy core networks and Connectivity Management Platforms (CMPs) haven’t kept pace with the explosive growth and diversity of edge devices. Meanwhile, MNOs possess vast stores of underutilized data—data that holds immense value if harnessed through modern customer-centric services and control.

That’s where Simetric and Stacuity come in.

Simetric’s distributed networking and orchestration platform delivers a comprehensive, real-time “single pane of glass” for MNOs to manage and empower customer devices with precision and speed. Through deep integration with Stacuity’s innovative core network capabilities, MNOs can now deliver high-value services while minimizing time-to-market and capital investment.

Together, Simetric and Stacuity provide MNOs with a clear path to move beyond legacy limitations—unlocking the full potential of the distributed networking era.

“At Stacuity, we believe the telecom industry is at a pivotal moment—one that mirrors the cloud revolution that transformed enterprise IT. Just as enterprises now expect to spin up compute resources or shift workloads at will, they increasingly demand the same programmability, flexibility, visibility, and control over the cellular connectivity that underpins their operations.

Our revolutionary, API-first approach empowers customers to manage and optimize mobile connectivity with unprecedented agility. That’s why we’re proud to partner with Simetric—an organization equally committed to openness, orchestration, and customer enablement.

Together, we’re helping enterprises and service providers move beyond legacy, operator-centric models—toward a software-defined, customer-first approach to connectivity. By integrating Simetric’s advanced CMP and orchestration capabilities with Stacuity’s programmable mobile core and distributed edge network, we enable more agile, scalable, and intelligent services.

While we continue to collaborate with a wide ecosystem of CMP, OSS, and BSS providers, our partnership with Simetric reflects a shared purpose: that the future of connectivity lies in empowering customers—not locking them in. The winners in this space will be those who are relentlessly customer-focused, who unify fragmented infrastructure, and who treat connectivity as a foundational layer for innovation. That is our mission—and we’re proud to help lead this transformation alongside Simetric.”

John Freeman - Stacuity CEO

"Simetric is a platform that not only unifies the technical landscape of distributed networking for any CIO, CISO and operational executive to have a full view of their device ecosystem, but also brings that all under a unified workflow to improve business performance and cybersecurity postures. When we started, we knew any business executive was fundamentally impeded by the legacy boundaries any device or networking OEM had imposed on a customer or in the limits of the CMPs they provided. The growth of the enterprise and MNO are directly related, but yet these two segments have been fundamentally fractured by legacy OEMs simply to govern their bias of routes to market.

Having normalized network operations across more than 300 operators, cellular and satellite, we have earned trust and partnerships from MNOs and enterprises alike. Their growth and security are inherent in every conversation. Satisfying the totality of those two priorities can often mean partnering. Seeing the value of the core network for distributed networking and the rapidly growing requirements of customers to access it, we are thrilled to partner with Stacuity. They have truly brought a market enabling solution to the MNO market at a time it is most needed."

Kevin Bandy – Simetric President & Chief Strategy Officer

