Simetric proudly announces the achievements of new industry patents and SOC 2 Type 1 certification

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simetric, the leading IoT lifecycle management platform worldwide, is proud to announce the achievements of new industry patents and SOC 2 Type 1 certification. These milestones support the growth of our connectivity service provider (CSP) and enterprise partners as they navigate a landscape rapidly expanding to over 30 billion devices and a market exceeding $1 trillion. This achievement also highlights Simetric's strong leadership and commitment to transforming IoT connectivity management for businesses worldwide, offering seamless real-time control and unparalleled visibility over global IoT cellular, satellite, eSIM and edge devices.



Company Vision and Mission

Simetric was founded with the understanding that edge networking and IoT are critical to the success of businesses and governments. However, legacy networking practices have created significant challenges, including cyber vulnerabilities, wasted investments, and growth impediments. Simetric's mission is to create a unified platform that enhances visibility across a fragmented landscape, fostering direct collaboration between CSPs and their customers. This approach ensures efficient, timely, and secure operations for distributed networking needs.



Innovative, Patented Solutions and SOC 2 Type 1 Announcements



Notifications, Alerting, and Process Automation Patent

Simetric’s interactive query engine empowers CSPs and enterprises by addressing the limitations of legacy OEM connectivity management platforms (CMPs). Our platform allows users to build, test, and deploy tailored rules for usage alerting, service ticketing, and more, ensuring flawless and secure edge and IoT device operations. Administrators can integrate CMP data with essential sources like CRM, billing, and ERP systems, creating comprehensive operational rules. The intuitive user interface captures a wide range of customer scenarios, supported by Simetric’s patented Bulk API Orchestration Engine.





Advanced Bulk API Orchestration and Observability Patent

Simetric’s platform normalizes the API landscape, supporting integration with over 30 CMPs, including eSIMs, and providing unified workflows for more than 250 M(V)NOs worldwide. Our API architecture accommodates real-time CDRs, traffic interceptions, private VPNs, security, edge-routing platforms, asset and identity management systems, and third-party data providers. By exposing normalized APIs to leading platforms like ServiceNow, Simetric offers unified visibility of IT/OT and IoT devices, empowering holistic workflows for service ticketing, case management, and field service. Our platform performs millions of API executions daily, allowing users to fine-tune operations without requiring DevOps intervention.



Telco Rate Plan Optimization Patent

With annual growth rates of approximately 20%, cost efficiency is crucial for leveraging the benefits of distributed networking. Simetric’s Optimization Engine uses patented techniques of linear algebra and machine learning, proprietary algorithms, and simulations to minimize connectivity costs for customers and CSPs. Our platform normalizes complex contractual rules and nuanced business scenarios, allowing administrators to configure settings based on their organization's preferences. Powerful audit and analysis tools help users quickly identify and resolve issues, preventing cost overages. The engine operates continuously in the background, allowing users to make rate plan changes with a single click via Simetric’s Bulk API Orchestration Engine.

SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

Ensuring data protection and preventing intrusions have never been more critical than they are today. With numerous endpoint, platform, and IoT security solutions already in place, Simetric recognized the need to further bolster the cybersecurity efforts of our customers and partners. We achieved this by ensuring our platform meets the strictest operational guidelines to mitigate risks effectively.

Our anomaly detection capability, already a widely used feature, complements clients’ existing security measures. Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 compliance was crucial not only for safeguarding our clients and partners but also as a rigorous test of our own security measures. We believe that maintaining stringent cybersecurity controls is essential to empowering every Simetric user in managing their distributed networking ecosystem.

For enterprises and partners leveraging IoT, robust cybersecurity measures are vital due to the interconnected nature of IoT devices, which can be vulnerable to various cyber threats. Ensuring data integrity and security helps prevent unauthorized access and potential breaches, thereby protecting sensitive information and maintaining the reliability of IoT systems. By adhering to stringent security standards like SOC 2 Type 1, Simetric provides IoT users with the confidence that their data and devices are secure, enabling them to focus on innovation and efficiency without compromising on security.

About Simetric

Simetric is the leading IoT cross-carrier SaaS platform, trusted by companies globally, managing device deployments ranging from thousands to millions of IoT devices. Simetric's solution orchestrates and addresses the complexity inherent in managing IoT and edge projects across a global fabric of carriers, networks, and service providers. This is achieved through a cloud service that integrates over 250 carrier platforms and thousands of APIs into a single, intuitive, and actionable single pane of glass. Simetric's orchestration capabilities are designed to handle the intricacies of global IoT, allowing businesses to deploy, monitor, and optimize their IoT assets across diverse environments effortlessly. By investing in innovation and leveraging novel, patented approaches, Simetric empowers large-scale IoT users to experience a powerful and integrated global IoT solution, enabling unparalleled visibility, control, and operational efficiency. To learn more about Simetric, visit http://www.simetric.com

