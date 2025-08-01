OSA Weekly Update - 8/1/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



60 years ago this week, President Lyndon P. Johnson signed the law creating Medicare and Medicaid. Today, one out of every four Minnesotans are covered by Medicaid. Covering 1.3 million Minnesotans, it’s the largest single source of health insurance in our state. As we celebrate a program that has made millions of lives easier for six decades, get to know how this program affects Minnesota communities on the Department of Human Services website.

2. Released: OPEB Data Compilation

The OSA has prepared a data compilation summarizing the investment performance of trust accounts created by public entities in Minnesota to pay for Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB). Administrators of OPEB trusts are required to annually report and certify certain investment information to the OSA. The compilation covers data reported to the OSA for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. Any questions regarding the compilation data can be sent to OPEB@osa.state.mn.us.

3. Reminder: Schedule Form Certification Deadline

The 2025 Schedule Form for relief associations with a defined benefit lump sum plan is required to be certified on or before August 1. The certification is made to the entity responsible for satisfying the minimum required contribution to the relief association’s special fund.

The form is designed to help determine a relief association’s projected assets and liabilities for 2025 and the minimum required municipal contribution for 2026. See the OSA’s Statement of Position on Required Municipal Contributions to Fire Relief Associations for additional information.

4. Available: 2025 TIF Training Videos

The OSA recently offered two training webinars related to tax increment financing (TIF) that are now posted on our website for anyone who missed them or would like to revisit portions of the training. The first is "An Introduction to TIF" which was designed for county and authority staff and is also valuable for anyone interested in learning about TIF. The second is "TIF Authority Administrators Training" which aims to help authority staff understand more about TIF and their responsibilities. The webinars are now available on the Training Opportunities page.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.