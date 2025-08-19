State Auditor Julie Blaha to Attend Opening Day of the Minnesota State Fair - For August 19, 2025

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – On Thursday, State Auditor Julie Blaha will greet fairgoers at the Main Gate of the Minnesota State Fair and visit with constituents and fair activities afterward.

“Now that the Minnesota State Fair has been named the best in the country, it’s the perfect time to show off what makes it special,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “Whether it’s tasting new foods, enjoying the rides, or checking out the crop art, there’s something for everyone.”

Auditor Blaha will spend the morning greeting fairgoers, unveiling new crop art pieces that include materials gathered at Farmfest, and visiting her favorite booths.

When:

Thursday, Aug. 21

Where:

She will be available for live interviews at the main gate or media booths from 6:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Additional Availability:

Auditor Blaha plans to attend the State Fair on multiple days and will be available for interviews throughout the fair upon request.

Interview Topics for Discussion:

Crop Art Reveal: Auditor Blaha has submitted a crop art entry every year since 2017 and has earned eight ribbons. View past entries and media here.

Auditor Blaha has submitted a crop art entry every year since 2017 and has earned eight ribbons. View past entries and media here. Butter Carving: Auditor Blaha competes each year in the Agrilympics butter carving contest. In 2023, she swept both People’s Choice and Grand Champion awards; in 2024, she placed third and helped her team win gold. This year, she’s back with a secret plan for her next sculpture.

Auditor Blaha competes each year in the Agrilympics butter carving contest. In 2023, she swept both People’s Choice and Grand Champion awards; in 2024, she placed third and helped her team win gold. This year, she’s back with a secret plan for her next sculpture. Fair Food Audit: Building on last year’s series, Blaha can work with reporters to “audit” a new fair food — walking them through each step of the process in a fun, fair-themed way.

Building on last year’s series, Blaha can work with reporters to “audit” a new fair food — walking them through each step of the process in a fun, fair-themed way. Policy Changes: Auditor Blaha can share insights from her work with a national coalition of financial leaders on tariff shifts, Medicaid cuts, FEMA cuts, and protecting rural economies.

For press inquiries or to schedule an interview, contact Nadine Kottom-Dale at 612-391-7000 or nadine.kottom-dale@osa.state.mn.us.

