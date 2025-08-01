H.R. 3453, Empower Charter School Educators to Lead Act

H.R. 3453 would expand the eligibility criteria for the Charter School Program (CSP) administered by the Department of Education. The bill would authorize up to $100,000 for pre-charter planning for each qualified charter school developer intending to apply for the CSP. The bill also would allow specified entities in the state to fund a revolving loan fund for CSP pre-charter planning applicants prior to the receipt of CSP grants. The underlying authorization for the CSP has expired. In 2025, the Congress appropriated $440 million for the program.

Based on the current funding levels, award amounts, and number of grantees, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3453 would increase grant awards annually by roughly two percent. Assuming that the Congress continues to provide funds for the CSP, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3453 would cost $23 million over the 2025-2030 period. Additionally, CBO estimates that any additional cost for the Department of Education to administer the program would be insignificant. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. This estimate does not include the cost of reauthorizing the underlying CSP.

The costs of the legislation, detailed in Table 1, fall within budget function 500 (education, training, and employment services).

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under H.R. 3453 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Estimated Authorization * 7 7 7 7 8 36 Estimated Outlays * * 3 6 7 7 23 * = between zero and $500,000

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Margot Berman. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.