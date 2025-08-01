Join MDC Naturalists for nature journaling adventure at Parkville Nature Sanctuary Aug. 9

Body

PARKVILLE, Mo. – It can be rejuvenating to slow down, be mindful, and pay attention to the little things around us. Two naturalists from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will lead a nature journaling adventure from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Parkville Nature Sanctuary north of Kansas City.

While walking a half-mile trail at the nature center, participants will stop at prompt stations to draw, write or otherwise observe and describe what they see unfolding in the landscape. MDC Naturalists can help answer questions or provide inspiration for thinking creatively. The landscape will include water, wildlife and woodlands. The trail will include gravel paths and some hills.

Naturalists Jalen Holloway and Rachel Mandi will lead guided sessions at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Registration is required for each. Walk-in participation is welcome throughout the morning for a self-led experience. This program is intended for ages 14 and older.

To register for the 9 a.m. guided session, visit: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210086.

To register for the 10:30 a.m. guided session, visit: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210088.

Supplies will be provided for all participants to build their own nature journal before starting the adventure through the nature sanctuary. Anyone may bring their own journal and writing or drawing utensils if they prefer.

For questions or to request accommodations ahead of the program, contact Jalen Holloway at Jalen.holloway@mdc.mo.gov. Parkville Nature Sanctuary is located at 100 E 12 St. in Parkville.

Keep up with all events and programs in the Kansas City area by signing up for text and email alerts at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.