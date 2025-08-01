MDC recommends these eight birding hotspots in southeast Missouri this summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites birders, nature lovers, and families to explore eight birding destinations in southeast Missouri this summer — each offering unique habitats and impressive species diversity.

"Birding is a great way to engage with nature and participate in citizen science on a global scale,” said MDC Conservation Educator Sally Hancock. “This season brings an abundance of nesting species, from flycatchers, vireos, and warblers to hawks and hummingbirds.”

Here are MDC’s top picks for birding in southeast Missouri:

Duck Creek Conservation Area (Bollinger, Wayne, and Stoddard counties)

A wetland and forest complex adjacent to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek hosts diverse birdlife including waterfowl, shorebirds, and forest songbirds. Look for green herons, wood ducks, and spring warblers, especially during migration.

Maintz Wildlife Preserve (Cape Girardeau County)

This upland woodland and grassland area offers excellent viewing for field-loving species like eastern meadowlarks, indigo buntings, and red-tailed hawks. During spring and summer, listen for prairie warblers and field sparrows along the trails.

Black Island – Wolf Bayou Unit (New Madrid County)

Part of the Black Island Conservation Area, this Mississippi River floodplain habitat attracts waterfowl, wading birds, and migrating neotropical species. Expect great egret sightings, prothonotary warblers, and occasional sightings of swallow-tailed kites.

Perry County Community Lake (Perry County)

This quiet lake surrounded by woods and open space is great for spotting ospreys, belted kingfishers, and water-loving songbirds. Easy access makes it a good stop for beginning birders and families.

General Watkins Conservation Area (Scott County)

A mature forest and stream habitat ideal for woodland birds like pileated woodpeckers, northern parulas, and wood thrushes. Early mornings are best for hearing songbirds in the quiet bottomlands.

Otter Slough Conservation Area (Stoddard County)

One of Missouri’s premier wetland birding sites, Otter Slough attracts large flocks of waterfowl, shorebirds, and marsh birds. Look for black-necked stilts, American bitterns, and migrating teal. Observation decks provide excellent vantage points.

Holly Ridge Conservation Area (Stoddard County)

A mix of upland hardwoods and pines, Holly Ridge offers excellent chances to see forest species such as ovenbirds, summer tanagers, and woodpeckers. The diverse understory supports a variety of nesting birds in spring.

Sand Prairie Conservation Area (Scott County)

A rare sand prairie habitat supporting open-country birds like loggerhead shrikes, dickcissels, and grasshopper sparrows. This area is also a key site for observing migrating raptors and unique grassland species.

Tips for Birders

“Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a curious beginner, these eight areas offer exceptional opportunities to connect with nature this summer,” added Hancock. “Explore the habitats, watch for birds preparing for migration, share sightings via eBird, and help celebrate Missouri’s wild winged residents.”

For more information on birding tools, guided events, or birding challenges in Missouri, visit MDC’s birdwatching page at mdc.mo.gov.