New Report Synthesizes Participant Reported Data to Show the Quality of State DD Systems, Medicaid-Funded Supports

National Core Indicators - IDD logo Human Services Research Institute National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services logo

HSRI and NASDDDS release 2023–24 NCI-IDD In-Person Survey, offering vital insights to shape inclusive, person-centered supports

This year’s data continues to tell a powerful story about how Medicaid is instrumental in supporting people with IDD to ... make choices about their lives.” — Dorothy Hiersteiner, Co-Director of National Core Indicators

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) and the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) announce the release of the National Core Indicators® – Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (NCI-IDD) In-Person Survey National Report 2023–24.

The report captures the voices and experiences of 17,585 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) across 30 states who receive state-funded developmental disabilities services. With nearly three decades of partnership with states, NCI-IDD remains the most comprehensive, representative source of information on the quality of state Developmental Disabilities (DD) Systems and the quality of life for people with IDD in the U.S.

Respondents to this year’s survey represent a diverse range of identities, abilities, and backgrounds, encompassing differences in race and ethnicity, age, communication method, geographic setting, living arrangements, and more.

Key findings from the 2023–24 report include:

• Employment: About one-fifth (17%) of respondents are reported to have a paid job in the community, but nearly half of those without a paid job in the community want one.

• Community Inclusion: 71% say they get to do things they enjoy in the community as much as they want, while 35% want to be more involved in community groups.

• Choice & Autonomy: 57% say they chose or had some input in choosing where they live, and 60% chose their staff or were aware that they could request to change staff if so desired.

• Relationships: 55% want help to make or keep in contact with friends, and 12% say they often feel lonely.

• Self-Direction: 21% use a self-directed supports option, 58% say they make decisions about those services or have input in decisions about services.

• Workforce Stability: 42% report that their staff change too often

Survey findings reveal a clear theme: people with intellectual and developmental disabilities want autonomy, inclusion, and connection. Whether it’s choosing where they live, building friendships, or finding meaningful work, systems should deliver services in more person-centered ways.

“This year’s data continues to tell a powerful story about how Medicaid is instrumental in supporting people with IDD to live and work in their communities, connect with friends and family, and make choices about their lives,” said Dorothy Hiersteiner, co-director of NCI-IDD at HSRI. “State systems can use these data to understand where they’re doing well, and where they might provide improved supports to help people achieve their goals.”

Access the Report

View the full 2023–2024 NCI-IDD – In-Person Survey National Report.

About National Core Indicators - Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities – In-Person National Report 2023-2024

The NCI-IDD program is a collaborative initiative involving state DD systems, Human Services Research Institute (HSRI), the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS), and people with disabilities. As a research and quality monitoring enterprise, the NCI-IDD In-Person Survey gathers data directly from individuals using state DD system supports.

Questions or comments?

We are always interested in collaborating closely with people with lived experience with intellectual and developmental disabilities. If you’d like to help us improve our research, please contact us at nci@nationalcoreindicators.org or visit our website: https://idd.nationalcoreindicators.org/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.