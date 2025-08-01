Attorney General Bailey Announces Indictments Against Chesterfield Bridal Shop Owners For Defrauding Missouri Brides

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that a grand jury in St. Louis County has returned indictments against Chesterfield business owners Megan Price and Scott Price, following a criminal investigation into deceptive practices at their wedding dress shop, Signature Bridal. Both defendants face 22 counts of Deceptive Business Practices, a Class E felony under Missouri law.

“My Office will always take action to protect Missouri consumers, especially when bad actors prey on families during some of the most important moments of their lives,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This indictment sends a clear message: business owners who defraud Missourians will be held accountable.”

The indictment alleges that throughout 2024, Signature Bridal repeatedly misled customers about their ability to deliver wedding dresses. The shop accepted down payments or full payments for dresses and promised delivery within a few months. However, the Attorney General’s investigation revealed that in many cases, the store never ordered the dresses from a manufacturer. Numerous brides were left without wedding gowns, and the shop closed abruptly in late 2024.

Attorney General Bailey urges anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by Signature Bridal or any other Missouri business to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Megan and Scott Price are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law