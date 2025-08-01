Applications open for the N.C. State Fair Farm Family of the Day Program

Do you know a farm family deserving of recognition? The N.C. State Fair is accepting applications for the Farm Family of the Day program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

Nominations and applications are being accepted through Sept. 5. If you are a proud N.C. farmer who works hard to contribute to our state’s No. 1 industry, and loves both farming and the N.C. State Fair, your family could be one of the 11 lucky ones selected to represent the industry at the fair.

The Farm Family of the Day program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, is returning for its fifth year to recognize and celebrate more of our state’s rich agricultural heritage and the farm families that are behind our $111.1 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry.

Families recognized as Farm Family of the Day honorees will receive an N.C. State Fair gift basket, including fair tickets to use on any day of their choice during the 2025 N.C. State Fair, ride passes and additional swag from both Tractor Supply Company and the N.C. State Fair.

Families will be chosen by both nomination and application forms. Applications can be found online at https://www.ncagr.gov/public-affairs/tractor-supply-farm-family-day-app… or nomination forms can be found online at https://www.ncagr.gov/public-affairs/tractor-supply-farm-family-day-nomination-form/download?attachment.

“The State Fair’s earliest beginnings sought to elevate the understanding of new agricultural practices and technology. Helping people make the connection between farming and the food that they enjoy is one of our top missions at the N.C. State Fair each year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Thanks to Tractor Supply Company, we can help tell the story of our farmers because they are out there every day working to grow the food, fiber and fuel that we need to survive.”

The 2025 N.C. State Fair will run Oct. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all who attend, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org.

