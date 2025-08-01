Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,394 in the last 365 days.

Governor Announces District Attorney Appointment

The Governor announced the following District Attorney appointment on July 31:

Matthew T. Wareham as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 4, serving Carteret, Craven, and Pamlico counties. Wareham is filling the vacancy created after the Honorable Scott Thomas retired.

Wareham currently serves as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 4. From 2017 to 2024, he served as an Assistant District Attorney in the same office. He also served for almost three years as an Assistant District Attorney in Alamance County. Wareham received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from East Carolina University and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University School of Law.
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Announces District Attorney Appointment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more